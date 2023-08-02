Veteran of the Day U.S. Navy Veteran Bette Bolivar

Retired Navy Veteran and Rear Adm. Babette (Bette) Bolivar served in the U.S. Navy for more than 35 years, becoming one of the first Filipino Americans to graduate from the United States Naval Academy and one of the first women to become a diver with the Navy.

Bolivar grew up in Hawaii, and her father was a retired U.S. Navy sailor. She developed a fear of the water when she almost drowned at age eight but said in a 2016 interview that, “from then on, [she] told [herself] [she] would conquer both the seas and [her] fear of the seas by learning more and becoming part of the underwater environment.”

Bolivar graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1985 with a degree in oceanography and, in 1989 was commissioned as a diving officer and special operations officer. She later obtained a master’s in management from Troy University.

Bolivar held numerous positions throughout her 36-year career, with commands held across the world. She commanded several vessels including the USS Salvor, where she was the first woman to command Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One. She also deployed to Afghanistan for a yearlong tour that designated her officer-in-charge of the Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Program.

Later in her career, Bolivar was selected to be rear admiral, eventually leading four regional Navy Commands: the Navy Region Northwest, Joint Region Marianas, Navy Region Southeast and Navy Region Southwest. She also served as U.S. Pacific Command/defense representative to Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau.

Bolivar was a trailblazer for women’s role in the Navy, often being among the first group of women to join crews or to step into new roles of leadership. In a 2021 interview, she remarked that “Women now command at sea. They serve in combat. They serve in the air. They serve on the sea. And they serve underneath the sea.”

Throughout her career, Bolivar was awarded the Legion of Merit Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, among others.

Bolivar retired in 2021 after 36 years of service.

We honor her service.