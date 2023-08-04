Aerotech News and Review – August 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the August 2023, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story is about the new Battlefield Monument in Palmdale.

Also in this issue: the Flight Test Historical Foundation has announced three new awards; the AV Wall board has voted to retire the memorial at the end of 2025; VFW Post 3000 honors Blue Star Mothers; NASA Armstrong awards a scholarship to a Quartz Hill teen; and in High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis shares his memories of a WWII P-38 pilot, Virgil, and Virgil’s wartime mementos!

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the first flight of the first production B-52A Stratofortress; John Manke flying the X-24B for the first time; Aerovironment’s Global Observer taking off from Edwards in 2010; the solar-powered Pathfinder- Plus reaching 80,3000 feet; the Lockheed YF-12 making its first flight; and the Boeing YC-14 making its first flight.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning August 4.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.