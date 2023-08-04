Headlines — August 4

News

US orders partial evacuation of embassy in Niger following military takeover

The U.S. Department of State on Aug. 2 ordered a temporary partial evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Niamey following the military takeover of Nigerís government last week.

Ukraine war: Drones target Odesa grain stores near Romania border

A Russian drone strike has hit Ukrainian port facilities at Izmail on the River Danube, a short distance from Nato member state Romania.

Human remains found in search for Australian army helicopter that crashed at sea with 4 crew aboard

The search for an Australian army helicopter that crashed at sea killing four people during a military exercise with the United States last week found human remains but not the black box crucial to explaining the tragedy, an officer said on Aug. 3.

Business

US Air Force to issue new refueling tanker request in September

The U.S. Air Force expects to release its formal request for information for a KC-135 tanker recapitalization in September, which will pave the way for an official acquisition strategy for the program it previously referred to as a “bridge tanker.”

Anduril, Epirus to boost US Marine Corps drone defenses

Two defense companies teamed up in support of the U.S. Marine Corps to create a system capable of detecting, tracking and zapping drone swarms.

Engineer fired from Parsons Corp. sues company, defense secretary

An Indian American engineer says he was fired last year from his longtime job with a missile defense contractor’s Alabama office after he was heard speaking Hindi on a video call, according to a federal lawsuit he filed against the company.

In reversal, Air Force wants prototype NGAD engines from both Pratt and GE: Official

“[R]ight now with the way we’re funded, we think we can carry both [companies] through prototype, and both are leaning in fully. And so then we’ll let the prototype and test do the evaluation,” Air Force propulsion chief John Sneden said.

How Lockheed is positioning the F-22 to fly into the 2040s

The Pentagon is spending billions to keep the Raptor ready for battle.

New missiles, radars: French and Italian Horizon-class frigates to receive $1.6B mid-life upgrades

The French-Italian shipbuilding joint venture Naviris and naval air defense missile manufacturer Eurosam have been awarded a Ä1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) contract to upgrade four Horizon-class anti-air frigates.

Defense

Here’s what units will move to Davis-Monthan to join AFSOC’s new power projection wing

The Air Force unveiled plans for the new 492nd Power Projection Wing that will replace the A-10 mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Aug. 2, describing for the first time which units will be included.

US Air Force electronic warfare commander seeks spectrum dominance

Bombs boom. Tanks trundle. Fighters fly. All are visible to the human eye and are familiar images of war.

Veterans

Veterans, advocates sue DOD, VA over fertility policies

Veterans and civil rights advocates filed two lawsuits against the Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs Aug. 2, alleging they were denied federal aid for in-vitro fertilization because of issues like their marital status, sexual orientation and the extent of their service injuries.

VA offers free breast cancer screenings to burn-pit vets 40 and under

Younger women veterans who served near burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan are being encouraged to get free breast cancer screenings from Veterans Affairs physicians in an effort to identify serious health issues as soon as possible.