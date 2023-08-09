Headlines — August 9

News

A missile strikes the heart of a Ukrainian city, and then another

Two explosions 37 minutes apart, which killed at least nine, were a “double tap” intended to kill rescuers responding to the first strike, Ukrainians said.

US-made cluster munitions fuel Ukrainian counteroffensive

The bombs are destroying Russian trenches and artillery systems in an area where Kyiv’s troops had struggled to advance.

Deal struck to send second-hand Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium to Ukraine

Tanks sold off as obsolete are now in demand as Ukraine’s Western supporters seek to provide more weapons to fight Russia.

Business

Leidos refining focus, crafting ‘North Star’ vision, CEO Tom Bell says

CEO Tom Bell, who joined Leidos in May, told investors during a quarterly earnings call that while the company is healthy, there’s room for “strategic sharpening.”

Industry teams near milestone to build novel US missile interceptor

Using advanced digital design methods, the two teams competing to develop the Missile Defense Agency’s Next-Generation Interceptor are nearing a key milestone by the end of the year: a preliminary design review for the all-up round.

Starfish Space wins Air Force contract to develop satellite guidance software

Starfish Space has secured $1.8 million from the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX technology accelerator to develop its satellite guidance software, the in-orbit servicing startup announced Aug. 8.

Defense

White House pounces on Tuberville’s military holdups: ‘Stop playing politics’

The White House on Aug. 8 pounced on Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s, R-Ala., hold on hundreds of military promotions, saying that Americans have had enough with him and Senate Republicans playing politics with service members.

US Army plans to grow Patriot missile defense force

Patriot units have traditionally held the record for the highest operational tempos across the service for more than a decade, with deployment times that have sometimes gone above the traditional six- to nine-month rotations.

Pentagon’s counter-drone office to demo swarm destruction in 2024

The Pentagon’s counter-drone office will focus on neutralizing swarms of unmanned aircraft in its next demonstration planned for June 2024, according to a slideshow displayed during an Aug. 8 presentation by the office’s director.

First US Navy submarine visits Australia since AUKUS deal

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine pulled into an Australian naval base last week, the first step in establishing a rotational submarine force meant to prepare the country for its own fleet of nuclear subs, according to the Navy.

Air Force developing new architecture for JADC2 “kill chains,” wants faster ABMS development

The first analysis of what that architecture would look like was delivered to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in June, Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey said.

Veterans

LGBTQ+ veterans file civil rights suit against Pentagon over discriminatory discharges

A group of LGBTQ+ veterans who were kicked out of the military because of their sexual orientation filed a federal civil rights suit on Aug. 8 over the Defense Department’s failure to grant them honorable discharges or remove biased language specifying their sexuality from their service records following the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell” in 2010.

Soldier who called out torture in Iraq is laid to rest at Arlington

Ian Fishback, who left the Army with the rank of major, was a dissident-in-uniform who died at age 42 after entering a dizzying mental health spiral.