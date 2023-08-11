Headlines — August 11

News

Biden sends military to help with Hawaii wildfires

President Joe Biden said the Coast Guard and Navy are supporting response and rescue efforts, and the Marines are providing helicopters to fight the fires.

Deal struck to get Leopard tanks to Ukraine from private Belgian broker

The deal appeared to end an embarrassing situation for Belgium, in which a private broker had dozens of battle tanks for sale even as NATO allies struggled to find weapons to aid Ukraine.

Explosion rocks Russian military optics plant near Moscow

Russian officials said one person was killed and dozens were injured in the blast. The warehouse is on the grounds of a plant that has produced night vision devices and binoculars, according to local news media.

Most Alabama voters want Tuberville to drop military hold

Most Alabama voters want Tuberville to drop military hold according to a recent poll.

Business

USAF, Northrop test new tech that lets the B-2 update mission parameters ‘in seconds’

Northrop Grumman and the Air Force successfully demonstrated a new mission update system for the B-2 bomber in a two-day event at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., last month.

Kratos, Hypersonix team up on hypersonic systems for US market

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions and Australiaís Hypersonix have formed a partnership to integrate their hypersonic vehicle and propulsion systems and expand their footprint within the U.S. national security market.

Fighting with lasers: Army to experiment with 50kw laser combined with kinetic air defenses

“What we don’t know yet from directed energy systems, necessarily, is … how to fight [with] lasers on the battlefield, how to integrate kinetic and non-kinetic effectors,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch.

Defense

Inside the Air Force’s massive mobility war game in the Pacific

Mobility Guardian helped solidify the use of the so-called “Second Island Chain” as a key logistics hub for the U.S. and its allies in a future war.

First flight test for Guam missile defense planned for end of 2024

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency is planning a first flight test of some elements that will make up the air and missile defense architecture of Guam in December 2024, the agency’s acting director said Aug. 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium.

DARPA, White House launch $20M AI, cybersecurity challenge

The Biden administration also unveiled a new executive order targeting US investment in Chinese AI, quantum and microelectronic tech.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

US Army splits testing phase of future missile defense radar

The U.S. Army has begun developmental testing of its future missile defense radar in a new, two-phased approach, according to Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, the service’s program executive officer for missiles and space.

US Army mulls multiple versions of tank-killing drone for infantry

The U.S. Army could tap several companies to supply tank-busting drones under the fledgling LASSO program, according to one acquisition leader.

Marine Corps suspected part causing Osprey clutch failures in 2010

The Marine Corps identified the MV-22 Osprey part that was failing and causing dangerous hard clutch mishaps in 2010 — more than a decade before the mechanical problem resulted in the deaths of five Marines, according to a document obtained by Military.com.

No more impasses: Air Force to get helo technical data from Lockheed, Boeing

Obtaining the technical data packages from the two prime contractors will enable the Air Force to conduct more maintenance on its own and facilitate greater competition for sustainment contracts.

USAF now ready to accept T-7s, will start flight tests in ‘coming weeks’

The Air Force will officially take ownership of its first production-representative T-7A trainer jet ìin the coming weeksî and quickly move into flight testing from contractor Boeingís St. Louis facility, a service official said last week.

Veterans

Veterans History Project seeks more Latino stories

A Library of Congress project that collects and preserves war veterans’ first-hand accounts wants to hear more stories from Latinos.

LGBTQ veterans file lawsuit against Pentagon for discrimination

A group of LGBTQ veterans who were kicked out of the military because of their sexual orientation have filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon for what they call its failure to correct “ongoing discrimination.” The veterans say the Defense Department refuses to grant them honorable discharges. Jim Axelrod has more.