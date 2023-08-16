Headlines — August 16

News

US soldier bolted after ‘mistreatment’ in the Army, North Korea says

It’s North Korea’s first official confirmation of the detention of Private 2nd Class Travis King, who entered the North on July 18.

Russia unleashes a country-wide missile barrage on Ukraine

The barrage came hours before Russian military officials and their counterparts from Asia, the Middle East and Africa gathered for a security conference.

Business

L3Harris rockets into major acquisition as Army looks to LASSO anti-tank munitions | Defense Dollars

Maj. Gen. Anthony Potts remembered and L2Harris buys Aerojet Rocketdyne as PEO soldier announces the Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordinance venture.

Defense

Air Force pilots have one month to extend contracts for up to $50,000 per year in bonuses

Air Force officials are allowing certain pilots to join a new test program that could offer up to $50,000 in bonus money per year if aviators sign extensions to their contracts.

Thousands using personal cell phones, tablets for official Army work

If “you want to reach me on the weekend,” Lt. Gen. John Morrison said at TechNet Augusta, “call me on my personal device.”

US Army set to test combined cyber, jamming, signal intelligence tool

One of the U.S. Army’s electronic-warfare weapons will get a demonstration later this year.

TriWest wins GAO decision on $65B Tricare contract that covers half of US

The Government Accountability Office has upheld the Defense Department’s selection of TriWest Healthcare Alliance to manage the Tricare health program’s western region — a contract worth $65 billion — rejecting Health Net Federal Services’ second protest over the decision.

Veterans

Surge in COVID cases sparks worries among VA leaders

Active cases among VA patients have nearly tripled in the last month.

Navajo Code Talkers museum is about $40 million shy of reality

Only three of the original Navajo Code Talkers are still alive.