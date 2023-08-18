Headlines — August 17

News

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again

Kyiv has increasingly used those terminals for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea.

Inside the Russian effort to build 6,000 attack drones with Iran’s help

Leaked documents show that Moscow is progressing toward its goal of mass-producing UAVs it could use to pummel Ukrainian cities.

Most say US needs to increase preparations for military threats from China: survey

A majority of Americans surveyed in a poll released Aug. 16 said the U.S. needs to increase preparations for potential military threats from China, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Czechs ratify US treaty making it easier to deploy US troops there

The Czech Republic on Aug. 16 completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory.

Business

Energy-saving airlift prototype to be built by JetZero for Air Force

JetZero and Northrop Grumman will ready a full-scale prototype for its first flight in 2027.

Orders flooding in on Pentagon’s $9 billion cloud contract

More than a dozen orders worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been awarded using the Pentagon’s landmark cloud-computing contract since its launch less than one year ago.

US Army seeks industry input on AI bill of materials

U.S. Army officials are seeking industry input on a fledgling initiative that would require companies to disclose the provenance of their artificial intelligence algorithms.

Protest of $65 billion Tricare West health contract goes to court

In light of the continuing legal challenges, the timing of the new Tricare contracts is unclear.

International interest growing for Army’s battle command system

International demand for the U.S. Army’s Integrated Battle Command System is growing, driven partly by the war in Ukraine, according to manufacturer Northrop Grumman.

US Army to expand production of 3D-printed parts for HMMWV vehicles

The service has produced a battery bracket but is seeking manufacturing partners to design other components.



BAE Systems snaps up Ball Corp’s aerospace arm for about $5.55 billion

Britain’s BAE Systems on Aug. 17 agreed to buy Ball Corp’s aerospace assets for about $5.55 billion in cash, snapping up a key U.S. contractor in areas such as national security and intelligence.

As Australia weighs future fleet, international shipbuilders make their pitches

Four companies have so far announced options for what could be a larger fleet of smaller vessels.

Israeli firm looks to expand Arctic footprint of loitering munitions

Israeli manufacturer UVision tested its Hero-120 loitering munition for the first time in the Arctic, as company officials say they are looking to expand their footprint in the region.

Defense

We don’t have anything to negotiate: Pentagon and Tuberville remain at standoff over abortion policy

The standoff between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Alabama Republican who has held up hundreds of senior military promotions for months in protest of the Pentagon’s abortion access policies, showed no signs of abating Aug. 16.

Air Force won’t disclose causes of 17 deaths at Oklahoma base this year

This year, 17 personnel have died at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, but Air Force officials have refused to say what the causes of those deaths were, citing concerns for families and units on base.

Veterans

VA healthcare workforce tops 400,000 as more hiring looms

The Veterans Health Administration this month topped 400,000 employees for the first time with staffing levels pushed higher by months of aggressive hiring practices by federal officials.

A veteran combat photographer is on a mission to capture portraits of every living Medal of Honor recipient

The U.S. military has doled out exactly 3,535 Medals of Honor since the award’s introduction during the U.S. Civil War, and as of August 2023, only 65 recipients were still alive. Retired Air Force combat photographer Jeremy Lock wants to photograph all of them.

Space & Technology

DARPA to explore technology needed for moon-based economy

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is kicking off a seven-month study of the infrastructure and baseline technology needed to develop a moon-based economy within the next decade.