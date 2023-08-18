Veteran of the Day U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Robert J. Raymond



Robert J. Raymond was born Aug. 15, 1926, and attended high school in LaCrosse, Wisc. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy. He served on a destroyer during the Pacific Campaign and made it back home after World War II concluded.

When Raymond returned home, he went back to work until the Korean War began in 1950. He enlisted in the Marines, once again giving up his safe life at home to fight thousands of miles away. He fought with Company F, 1st Marine Division.

Raymond and the 1st Division landed in Inchon, Korea, on Sept. 15, 1950. The Marines were tasked with fighting in the mountains around the Chosin Reservoir. In November 1950, communist forces surprised American outposts with an attack. The battle lasted 17 days, and the troops had to survive the brutal cold weather in the mountains along with the bullets coming at them from enemy forces.

Raymond fought with the 1st Division for the next three years. On July 26, 1953, none of the men fighting knew that an armistice had been signed at 9 p.m. that night. Tragically, Raymond was one of the men killed that night after the armistice was signed. This sparked outrage among many of the families that had a loved one die during this battle.

Raymond was awarded the Navy Cross, which is the second highest medal awarded by the Navy. He was also awarded a Purple Heart. He now rests in the Rock Island National Cemetery.

We honor his service.