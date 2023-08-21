Headlines – August 21

News

Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Netherlands on Aug. 18 said the United States had given its approval to deliver Dutch F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s air force.

US, Japan and Australia plan joint navy drills in South China Sea

The drill will underscore their commitment to the rule of law in the region after recent Chinese aggression, Filipino security officials said.

Biden brokers new defense commitments between Japan, South Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden brokered a series of trilateral defense initiatives with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David on Aug. 18 as the two U.S. allies move past decades of strained relations.

As Ukraine flies through artillery rounds, US races to keep up

Washington has sent Kyiv millions of munitions, but restocking the U.S. arsenal and building new production lines is a multibillion-dollar problem.

Business

Turkey’s Aselsan reports 42% rise in net profit for first half of year

Military electronics specialist Aselsan saw a 42 percent rise in net profit during the first half of the year, according to financial figures published Aug. 15.

Navistar to build trailers for AM General’s light tactical vehicle

AM General, the new producer of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, has chosen Navistar Defense to make trailers for the program, according to the subcontractor.

Why BAE is paying $5.5B to acquire Ball’s aerospace unit

BAE’s largest-ever acquisition deal takes aim at the rapidly growing space sector.

US State Dept OKs potential sale to Australia of HIMARS for $975 mln – Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale to Australia of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for $975 million, the Pentagon said on Aug. 18.

Defense

Here’s how the Air Force’s new pilot retention bonuses will work

The Air Force is now accepting applications for a new bonus program that offers certain pilots up to $50,000 a year to renew their contracts.

US military at pivotal moment for biodefense, review warns

The U.S. military faces an acute threat from foreign adversaries who are developing advanced biological weapons programs and must act urgently to counteract growing threats in the biodefense sphere, a new Pentagon report warns.

USS Zumwalt arrives in Mississippi for hypersonic weapon installation

Guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt arrived in Mississippi to begin a two-year process two install hypersonic missiles arrived on Saturday, USNI News has learned.

Space Force activates first unit focused on targeting adversaries

The first Space Force unit dedicated to targeting an adversary was recently established in Colorado Springs.

Veterans

A real hero: Vietnam-era riverine sailor posthumously awarded Bronze Star

Lt. j.g. William “Bill” Collins Jr. was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star for his service.

WWII veteran finishes journey across America at Mission Beach on 100th birthday

Even after health issues sidelined Andrus and forced him to stop mid-trek, a friend took over for the final stretch to ensure Andrus’ efforts were not wasted.