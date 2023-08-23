Headlines — August 24

News

Poland says Russia’s moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday that Russia already is in the process of shifting some short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, a move that Duda said will shift the security architecture of the region and the entire NATO military alliance.

Ukraine’s forces and firepower are misallocated, US officials say

American strategists say Ukraine’s troops are too spread out and need to concentrate along the counteroffensive’s main front in the south.

Russia names new air force chief after mutiny-related disappearance of ‘General Armageddon’ – RIA

Russia has appointed a new acting head of its aerospace forces to replace Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon”, who vanished from view after a Wagner mercenary mutiny against the top brass, the RIA state news agency reported on Aug. 22.

Business

MAG, L3Harris to supply Army with ATHENA-equipped spy planes

The U.S. Army tapped a pair of companies to deliver jets kitted with spying technologies in advancement of its long-range targeting plans.

Look out in the coming year for several hypersonic glide body tests, and sensors to alert for missile tests.

Indonesia commits to buying ‘up to 24’ F-15EXs from Boeing

Indonesian and Boeing representatives signed a memorandum of understanding for the advanced version of the F-15, but did not specify timelines or price tags.

Netherlands to double MQ-9A order to eight aircraft

“We are doubling the number of MQ-9A Reapers so we can increase our maritime and overland intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance (ISR) capacity,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Jan Ruedisueli, commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s 306 Squadron.

Defense

Rogers seeks in-person quizzing of defense leaders over SPACECOM HQ

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers of Alabama intends to hold a hearing with top Defense Department officials involved in moving the Space Command HQ to Colorado.

Veterans

Veterans asked to step up after ‘mass resignation’ of poll workers

Threats of violence against election workers led to their exodus following the 2020 election.