U.S. Army

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Va., was awarded a $47,102,588 firm-fixed-price contract for a legacy nitroglycerin facility replacement effort. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Va., with an estimated completion date of April 20, 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $47,102,588 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-F-0011).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co., Houston, Texas, was awarded a $33,761,235 firm-fixed-price contract for beach nourishment. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Cape May, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2024 civil regulatory program funds in the amount of $33,761,235 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-24-C-0044).

Sherwood Avionics and Accessories Inc.,* Opa-Locka, Fla., was awarded a $15,932,020 firm-fixed-price contract for T700 engine anti-icing valve maintenance and overhaul. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 25, 2023. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0009).

Interactive Process Technology LLC,* Burlington, Mass., was awarded a $10,345,142 modification (P00012) to contract W31P4Q-23-F-0020 for cyber security labor support and services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 25, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Andover, Md., was awarded a $10,046,009 modification (PZ0295) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0022 for program integration and management, system engineering, configuration management, data management and testing. Work will be performed in Andover, Md., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 18, 2024. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $10,046,009 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Propper International Inc., Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $40,606,200 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for advanced combat gloves. This was a competitive acquisition with 10 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 24, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense capital working funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-24-D-0011).

U.S. Air Force

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, N.H., has been awarded a $9,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, ceiling increase modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8651-23-D-B002 to further develop the True Pulse Logic algorithm concept, intended to not only address short-term needs, but also prepare for future next-generation upgrades to Semi-Active Laser Seekers. This modification will increase the contract value from $4,900,000 to $9,900,000. Work will be performed at Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed by July 17, 2028. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The Oct. 23, 2023, announcement of a $27,999,984 modification of a previously awarded contract to Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, N.Y., was awarded on Oct. 25, 2023.

*Small Business