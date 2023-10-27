Headlines — October 27

News

Ukrainian pilots start training on the F-16 in Arizona

The U.S. has begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s, the U.S. Air Force announced Oct. 25.

South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to Russia

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia, saying Oct. 26 that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Biden warns of response if Iran attacks US troops

The comments come on the heels of several attacks against American soldiers and military installations in the Middle East.

Business

Boeing’s Air Force One charges now top $1.3 billion, drag down profits

Boeing’s defense unit recorded a $924 million loss in the third quarter of 2023, primarily dragged down by rising costs on its VC-25B Air Force One program.

As demand for arms booms, lack of modernization stymies weapons production

Some small firms at the heart of the defense industry see little benefit to automation and digitization.

RTX sells cybersecurity, intelligence business unit for $1.3 billion

Defense company RTX said it’s selling its cybersecurity business for $1.3 billion to an unnamed buyer.

US wants to build more arms with Pacific allies

Pentagon’s top weapons buyer also touts “industrial-size” 3D printers sent to Ukraine.

Defense

US Air Force activates units dedicated to electronic warfare

The U.S. Air Force activated two detachments at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia dedicated to electronic warfare and its future applications.

US Army’s Pacific corps will invite more allies to join groundbreaking comms platform

Mission partner environment, which debuted with Australia, will be extended to other exercise partners in the coming year.

Lawmakers worried Navy’s ongoing sub spending hasn’t fixed fleet woes

As the government’s spending on the submarine industrial base grows, so too is concern among lawmakers.



Navy test-fires missile from mobile launcher aboard LCS Savannah

The littoral combat ship Savannah on Oct. 24 fired a SM-6 missile from a “containerized launching system” at a target in the Pacific Ocean, signaling a way that the lightly armed ship class could one day contribute to a conventional naval battle.

B-21 Raider begins taxi tests, a key step before first flight

The B-21 Raider has begun carrying out taxi tests at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., a key step for the Northrop Grumman-made stealth bomber before it can carry out its first flight.

Veterans

Veterans who are younger, female and LGBTQ are reporting more mental health issues, study finds

Veterans who are female, LGBTQ and served after 9/11 are more likely to have experienced recent serious psychological distress compared to other veteran groups, according to a report released this week.

82nd Airborne Division veterans remember Grenada 40 years later

Operation Urgent Fury lasted for about 50 days on the island of Grenada in 1983, but wasn’t without losses.

Fisher House awards $250K in grants to nonprofit military programs

A total of $250,000 in grants were awarded by the Fisher House Foundation, in partnership with the Military Times Foundation, to the nonprofits for their work to improve the quality of life of military and veteran communities.