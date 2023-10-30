U.S. Navy

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss., is awarded a $458,183,641 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide new depot site stand up, as well as organizational, selected intermediate and limited depot level maintenance, and logistics support services for the F-5 Adversary aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Key West, Fla., (36 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (24 percent); New Orleans, Las., (19 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (17 percent); and Fallon, Nev., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042124D0003).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $364,312,098 firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F5567) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0017). This order is for the production and delivery of six MH-60R aircraft for the government of Norway. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (52 percent); Stratford, Conn., (40 percent); and Troy, Ala., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $364,312,098 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems – Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded an $82,980,622 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Ramage (DDG 61) fiscal 2024 docking selected restricted availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for, and accomplish, the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical modernization, maintenance and repair programs. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $92,995,634. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $81,611,583 (98.3 percent); fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $1,221,794 (1.5 percent); fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $147,245 (0.2 percent). Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Navy will be obligated at the time of award, of which $1,221,794 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with three offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002424C4417).

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $31,373,856 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (N6134022C0001). This modification exercises options to provide all required development testing, integration, delivery, and installation, as well as aircrew training and readiness for the P-8A Increment 3 Block 2 mission software integrated into existing P-8A training systems, to include Weapons Tactics Trainer, the new Combat Systems Part Task Trainer, and the new Combat System Electronic Classroom, for the government of Australia. This contract is in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N00-123, titled “Automated Readiness Measurement System (ARMS)”. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (70 percent); Edinburgh, Australia (25 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2027. Royal Australian Air Force cooperative funds in the amount of $31,373,856 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded a $125,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for advanced procurement of long-lead items. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-F-0043).

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

L3 Applied Technologies Inc., San Leandro, Calif., is being awarded a $73,457,777 (inclusive of options) combination fixed-price, economic-price-adjustment, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Nuclear Weapons Effect West Coast Facility Simulator Program for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in support of the Research and Development Department. Work will be performed at the contractor’s location in San Leandro, Calif. The period of performance is anticipated to be from Feb. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2031. The award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the total amount of $5,740,275 have been obligated since award of the undefinitized contract action on Jan. 31, 2023. DTRA, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity (HDTRA1-23-C-0011).

Department of Defense Education Activity

AUDAX, Rottendorf, Germany, was awarded a $33,993,460 option modification (P00004) of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (HE1254-19-D-2005), for services to provide daily commute and special education needs student transportation services (STS) for the Stuttgart Military Community. This contract includes one five-year base period of performance plus one five-year option period which, if fully ordered, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $83,296,970. Work will be performed in the Stuttgart, Germany area, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2029. Budgeted fiscal 2024 funds are committed in the amount of $4,256,462, to fund all STS requirements for the remainder of school year 2023-2024. Future options for school year 2025-2029 must be annually committed to future task orders and are subject to the availability of funds in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18 (Availability of Funds). This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the government’s Single Point of Entry site — Federal Business Opportunities with one offer received. Department of Defense Education Activity Headquarters, Alexandria, Va., is the contracting activity.