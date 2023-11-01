U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., King of Prussia, Penn., was awarded a $996,215,214 contract for the MK21A Reentry Vehicle (RV) program. This contract provides for conducting engineering, manufacturing, and design to provide a low technical risk and affordable RV for Sentinel. Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Penn., and other various locations, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 20, 2039. This contract is a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $26,612,031 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8219-24-C-0001).

KT Consulting Inc., Phoenix, Ariz., has been awarded an $11,915,833 firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to previously awarded contract FA4890-23-F-0005 to exercise Option Year 1 for F-15E, F-16, and F-22A contract aircrew training and courseware development. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $59,700,952. Work will be performed at Langley Air Force Base, Va., Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Shaw AFB, S.C., and Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,971,238 are being incrementally obligated at time of award. Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Northbank Civil and Marine Inc.,* Vancouver, Wash., was awarded a $45,000,000 fixed-price, with economic-price-adjustment, contract to rehabilitate levee pump stations. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 29, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912EF-24-D-0005).

Defense Logistics Agency

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,** Lansing, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $14,788,873 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for commercial third-party logistics support including warehousing, storage, logistics and distribution functions for a wide variety of clothing items. This is a two-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 31, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-24-D-N001).

Breeze-Eastern LLC, Whippany, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $11,589,413 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cargo hooks. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2). This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Oct. 25, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA1-23-R-0044).

*Small Business

**Mandatory source