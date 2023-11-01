U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $542,926,499 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00046) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0008). This modification provides for the production and delivery of MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System Low-Rate Initial Production Lot Six, to include three unmanned aircraft (UA) for the Navy; one UA for the government of Australia; and one main operating base for the Navy, as well as associated support and related technical and administrative data. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (25.7 percent); Palmdale, Calif., (18.4 percent); Red Oak, Texas (10.1 percent); Linthicum, Md., (9.5 percent); Grand Rapids, Mich., (5.1 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va., (5.1 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (4.3 percent); Rolling Meadows, Ill., (2.5 percent); Moss Point, Miss., (2.5 percent); Chantilly, Va., (1.7 percent); Longueil, Quebec, Canada (1.1 percent); San Clemente, Calif., (1.1 percent); various locations within of the continental U.S. (CONUS) (12.1 percent); and various locations outside of the CONUS (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2028. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $411,380,298; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $971,678; and Royal Australian Air Force cooperative funds in the amount of $40,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, $971,678 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $10,490,356 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-0SS0) under a previously awarded performance-based logistics requirements contract (N00383-22-D-SS01) for 388 parts used to repair the heads up displays on the F/A-18 aircrafts. This life-of-type procurement contract has no options and is expected to be completed by September 2029. All work will be performed in Greenwood, Ind. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,461,474 will be obligated at time of award. Aircraft procurement (Navy) funds will be used for remaining amount. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Vitol Aviation Co., Houston, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $215,606,200 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F76 marine diesel fuel and JA1 jet turbine fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with 14 responses received. This is a one-year contract with a 30-day carryover period. Locations of performance are outside the continental U.S. in the Western Pacific, and Middle East regions, with a Dec. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va. (SPE602-24-D-0458).

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $177,048,070 firm-fixed-price and a maximum amount to include a time and material ceiling amount of $100,000 on contract for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales support. This contract provides for Foreign Military Sales support to Chilean/Fuerza AÈrea de Chile F-16 M6.6 Operational Flight Program and Systems Upgrade. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas, Greenville, S.C., and Chile, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2032. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Chile. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $177,148,070 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-24-C-0001).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., and Warner Robins, Ga., has been awarded a $21,086,635 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (P00004) to previously awarded FA8529-23-D-0001 for the support, sustainment, and closeout of the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System weapon system. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $108,952,028. Work will be performed at Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,627,688 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $14,885,326 time and material and firm-fixed-price task order for commercial agile software development services in support of the Command and Control, Software Engineering and Support 4 suite of software applications. This contract provides agile software development services including continuous, incremental software deliveries for the maintenance, sustainment, and development of the system in support of the U.S. Strategic Command mission and requirements. The location of performance is Bellevue, Neb., and Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $47,707 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Offutt AFB, Neb., is the contracting activity (FA2217-24-F-B001).

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Global Inc., Orlando, Fla., was awarded an $82,645,352 firm-fixed-price contract for mobile and permanent advanced gunnery training systems. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Wesola, Poland, with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $82,645,352 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-C-0004).

Osprey Management LLC, Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $65,905,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment, renovation, modernization and construction projects. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 3, 2026. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Campbell, Ky., is the contracting activity (W91248-24-D-4005).

Callan Marine Ltd., Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $34,605,893 modification (P00010) to contract W912HY-20-C-0009 to construct a redesigned revetment. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 24, 2025. Fiscal 2023 non-federal Port of Corpus Christi funds; and fiscal 2020 and 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $34,605,893 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Mass., was awarded a $29,131,250 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds and fiscal 2023 and 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,131,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-24-C-0006).

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GMBH, Trittau, Germany, was awarded a $9,400,000 firm-fixed-price contract for high-energy cannon system parts and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-D-0002).

Missile Defense Agency

ASRC Federal Cyber LLC,* Columbia, Md., is being awarded a noncompetitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a total value of $99,578,037. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide 24 hours a day, seven days a week maintenance, repair, and sustainment services for the facilities, real property, and building equipment at the Missile Defense Complex and Cantonment area in Fort Greely, Alaska. These services are in direct support of the operational Ground-Based Midcourse Defense weapon system under the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) mission umbrella. The work will be performed in Fort Greely, Alaska. The performance period is from November 2023 through December 2028. One offer was solicited, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $900,000 are being obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. MDA, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0856-24-C-0001).

