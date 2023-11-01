Headlines — November 1

News

300 US troops headed to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war

The Defense Department is deploying 300 troops to U.S. Central Command to deter any outside groups from escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict and to protect U.S. troops already in the area against an onslaught of drone attacks from Iran-backed militia groups, the Pentagon announced Oct. 31.

No updates on top Marine general’s condition after hospitalization

The Marine Corps has yet to provide an update on Gen. Eric Smith’s condition, two days after he was hospitalized for a reported serious heart problem. The Senate hasn’t confirmed the nominee for assistant commandant, Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, meaning Smith essentially still was holding down the top two jobs in the Marine Corps.

Ukraine pleads with the US to ramp up support against Russia

Kyiv wants Marine Corps training, more air defense and longer-range missiles.

US seeks to ramp up munitions production for Ukraine, Israel

President Joe Biden’s $106 billion defense spending supplemental request to Congress aims in part to bolster munitions production capacity to continue rushing arms to Ukraine and Israel.

Business

Space Force orders 21 new National Security Space Launches: 11 to ULA, 10 to SpaceX

The planned launches, which will take place starting in FY26, include sending a second SILENTBARKER watchdog satellite jointly developed by the service and the National Reconnaissance Office to geosynchronous Earth orbit.

Businesses reposition amid growing demand for solid rocket motors

Experts say the increasing demand but limited supply for the roughly $60 billion global rocket and missile propulsion market could continue to drive further acquisitions, partnerships and expansions.

Air Force gives Lockheed $1 billion to build new reentry vehicle for Sentinel

The Air Force has given Lockheed Martin a $996 million contract to produce a reentry vehicle (RV) for its new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile by Oct. 20, 2039.

HawkEye 360 nabs awards to provide space-based RF data for Indo-Pacific initiative

HawkEye 360 on Oct. 31 said it has received a $12.3 million contract from the Navy to continue providing its satellite-based radio frequency (RF) as part of a maritime domain awareness initiative in the Indo-Pacific region, expanding on existing work the company.

Norway, RTX and Kongsberg sign NASAMS air defense cooperation agreement

Bj¯rn Arild Gram, Norway’s minister of defense said the agreement “lays the foundation” for developing NASAMS against future threats, although no details have been released about how the system will be matured specifically.

Defense

Air Force investigating potential brain cancer cluster at New Mexico base

Since 2010, three children have been diagnosed with rare tumors while living at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., or after being stationed there.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

US Navy submarine branch focuses on developing Project Overmatch

A reorganization of the Navy’s undersea warfare community two years ago has sharpened its focus on developing more modern warfighting tools, including a network of communications systems that will support joint all-domain operations, a top leader said.

Space Force sets date to activate its Europe and Africa component in December

The U.S. Space Force will officially activate its component for Europe and Africa in just over a month, U.S. European Command said Oct. 31.

Veterans

VA to launch artificial intelligence contest to help health care staff

The $1 million competition comes as White House officials look to oversee development of the new technology.

How families want to address guns and veteran suicide prevention

For decades, discussions of suicide prevention skirted questions about firearms. But some families who’ve lost a loved one to suicide want to talk openly.

Man laid to rest 80 years after his death in World War II

First Lt. Edward T. McGuire, a graduate of the Mount Carmel High School class of 1939, died Aug. 1, 1943, at the age of 22 when his B-24 Liberator bomber went down near Ploiesti, Romania, during Operation Tidal Wave in World War II. While his death was presumed when he did not make it back to the Allied base following the operation, his remains were recovered in 2017, which began a multiyear identification process.