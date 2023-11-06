U.S. Army

Inter-Coastal Electronics LLC, Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $92,272,836 firm-fixed-price contract to fabricate, test, qualify, deliver, install, train, troubleshoot, repair, and support the Aviation Training System. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 2, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-D-0001).

GMH-C JV LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded a $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment, renovation, modernization, and construction projects. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 3, 2026. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Campbell, Ky., is the contracting activity (W91248-24-D-4004).

CORRECTION: The $82,645,352 contract (W900KK-24-C-0004) announced on Oct. 31, 2023, for Lockheed Martin Global Inc., Orlando, Fla., for mobile and permanent advanced gunnery training systems was awarded on Nov. 1, 2023.

CORRECTION: The $65,905,000 contract (W91248-24-D-4005) announced on Oct. 31, 2023, for Osprey Management LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, for sustainment, renovation, modernization and construction projects was awarded on Nov. 1 in the amount of $49,500,000.

U.S. Navy

Applied Technology Inc.,* King George, Va., is awarded a $90,502,527 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0017324D2001) for research and development support for Tactical Electronic Warfare. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $90,502,527. A $9,037,624 time-and-materials task order (N0017324F2001) was issued concurrently. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $244,000; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $45,000; and fiscal 2024 working capital funds (Defense) in the amount of $175,000, will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $289,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. The NRL, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

KBR Diego Garcia LLC, Houston, Texas, is awarded $64,714,169 for a firm-fixed-price modification to exercise Option Six under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-17-D-3600 for base operations support services at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. Award of this option brings the total cumulative contract value to $457,260,422. Work will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by November 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy and Air Force) funds; and fiscal 2024 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $21,069,993 for recurring work, will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the option period and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Far East, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Sygnos Inc.,* San Marcos, Calif., is awarded a maximum-value $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for water and sewer line and related structures construction projects at various locations within the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif., areas of responsibility. No task orders are being issued at this time. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as a HUBZone small business set-aside via the SAM.gov contract opportunities website, with five proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-24-D-2620).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $31,805,192 cost-plus- fixed-fee modification (P00077) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to extend software support activity (SSA) services to align with the extension of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye full rate production, Lot 11, for the Navy. SSA consists of all aspects of software management in support of all software elements of the weapon system, subsystem, and support element levels of the aircraft software that are on the production line and/or released versions. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (83.7 percent); Liverpool, N.Y., (10.7 percent); Greenlawn, N.Y., (4.6 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,805,192 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded an $8,706,672 firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0173) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for the production and delivery of 90 retrofit kits, to include 64 for the EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and 26 (13 for the F/A-18F aircraft and 13 for the AEA-18F aircraft) for the government of Australia, as well as associated supplies and services in support of A-Kit procurements to support fielding the current Tactical Targeting Network Technology capability in EA-18G and F/A-18F/AEA-18F aircraft. Additionally, this order procures two C2 tool kits and two C3 tool kits for the government of Australia in support of increasing monthly kit production capacity. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (82 percent); and Mesa, Ariz., (18 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,667,988; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,716,780; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $2,321,904 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,716,780 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business