Lockheed Martin brings advanced communications out of lab, into field

For the first time, Lockheed Martin demonstrated its Hybrid 5G-Tactical Mesh Network live in a multi-domain environment.

This is a significant step toward ensuring the Department of Defense has seamless access to critical information.

“To stay ahead of evolving security challenges, military commanders need fast, secure access to critical information for decision superiority, no matter the circumstances,” said Dan Rice, vice president, 5G.MIL UNS Programs at Lockheed Martin. “Collaborating with commercial and defense technology leaders is a key component of Lockheed Martin’s 21st Century Security vision and accelerates our delivery of secure 5G.MIL® Unified Network Solutions to enable prompt, data-driven decisions across all operational domains.”

Working with leading commercial technology companies, Lockheed Martin proved the integration of existing technologies with enhanced capabilities that provide superior advanced communications operations and management tools for military applications.

The 5G.MIL® Unified Network Solutions were successfully tested across numerous mission simulations to establish stability and suitability for use in Joint All-Domain Operations and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control. The resilient 5G.MIL UNS tactical mesh network and Lockheed Martin’s AI Factory machine learning operations platform were critical to successfully deploying these AI-based capabilities.

“Disaggregated hardware and software from Intel allows Lockheed Martin to provide more secure access to essential data which is fundamental to next generation communication networks being deployed for Defense Industrial Base applications,” said Caroline Chan, vice president & general manager, Network Business Incubator Division, Intel. “Utilizing these commercially available optimized building blocks that helps ease integration and accelerates deployments.”

In this demonstration Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL UNS performed as a tactical and commercial multi-node hybrid network for land, air and space domains—demonstrating system capabilities, performance and operations for customers in a field setting—and achieving Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6+, meaning it is a fully functional prototype model.

The deployed hybrid network included five hybrid base stations with 5G, tactical datalinks and space backhaul. Fifteen individual capabilities were demonstrated across mission scenarios, covering interoperability, resilience, security and operations. This exercise provided an opportunity to stress test the maturity and resilience of the independent hybrid network in a mission relevant scenario.

Lockheed Martin’s solutions deploy, orchestrate and manage enhanced commercially available technologies from multiple embedded collaborators, including:

Intel’s FlexRAN™ reference software and processor capabilities.

Verizon’s adapted Mobile Onsite Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution and Single Pane of Glass (SPoG) Network Management tool.

Microsoft’s Azure Orbital Cloud Access (AOCA), Microsoft’s solution for cloud-to-edge via SATCOM, and Azure Government cloud environment at Impact Level 4 (IL4).

Juniper Networks’ Session Smart Router (SSR) technology and the 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (RIC)

Keysight’s RF planning, configuration and optimization tools.

Radisys’ End-to-end 5G Network Software.

“This exercise demonstrates how 5G.MIL can enable immediate information and decision-making advantage at the tactical edge through the combined power of hyperscale cloud, hybrid communications and 5G technologies,” said Jason Payne, chief technology officer, Microsoft Federal. “This demonstration showcases the strength of the Lockheed Martin and Microsoft relationship to drive innovation for critical missions for our national security customers.”

Lessons learned from this field demonstration are already being incorporated into Lockheed Martin 5G.MIL UNS. The company will continue to work with commercial collaborators toward an Initial Operating Capability (IOC) in 2024.