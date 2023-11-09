Restaurants offer free, reduced meals for Veterans Day

Many restaurants offer free, reduced or special offers for active duty and veterans on Veterans Day.

Always call ahead to verify locations, times, and participation. Many of the listed companies are franchises and may have different policies. Some restaurants and businesses require proof of military serve (see sidebar for more information).

Here’s a list (not complete) of special offers.

Note: A = Arizona, C = California, and N = Nevada.

AAFES

On Veteran’s Day, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service treats shoppers to a free coffee at Express and participating restaurants. The one-day-only specials also include double points on MILITARY STAR purchases and significant discounts on items like TVs, laptops, handbags, and home appliances. A valid military ID is necessary to enjoy these benefits.

Abuelo’s (P)

On Veteran’s Day, every Chile con Queso and Queso Diablo appetizer sold at all locations will contribute $1 to Honor Flight. Funds are donated upon showing Proof of Service. Honor your service while enjoying appetizers.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

On Veteran’s Day, Another Broken Egg Cafe offers free Patriot French Toast and coffee to veterans, active, and retired military members. This offer is effective with valid military ID. The nationwide diner, known for appealing fresh dishes, provides an upscale dining experience.

Applebee’s (A, C and N)

Applebee’s, a global restaurant chain known for comfort food, is treating veterans and active-duty military to a free meal from a specific menu on Veterans Day. A valid military ID or proof of service is required for this offer. Remember to participate during the Veteran’s Day period.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers a free cup of coffee to veterans and active-duty military members. Their specialty is premium Hawaiian and select international coffees. This offer allows our servicemen and women to enjoy a relaxing moment in the store’s Aloha spirit.

Bar Louie (A and C)

This Veterans Day, Bar Louie is honoring those who’ve served. All active and retired military personnel can enjoy a free craft burger or flatbread. No two locations are the same, ensuring a unique dining experience every time.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels (A and N)

Veterans and active military personnel can enjoy a free jumbo soft pretzel from Ben’s Soft Pretzels on Veterans Day. With over 150 locations, the Amish-inspired pretzel bakery offers this treat to honor military service. The offer is available only on Veterans Day, demonstrating their commitment to exceptional customer service.

BJ’s Restaurant (A, C and N)

BJ’s Restaurant salutes veterans with a free meal and Dr. Pepper on Veterans Day. Soldiers can unlock the offer by showing valid military ID or proof of service. Be sure to drop by BJ’s on Veterans Day to enjoy a tasty twist on deep-dish pizza and award-winning brews.



Black Angus (A and C)

Black Angus Steakhouse, renowned for its premium grilled steaks since 1964, offers a 15 percent discount to active military members, veterans, and their spouses. To enjoy this deal, guests must dine in and present a valid Military ID. The discount emphasizes Black Angus’ commitment to honoring those who have served.

Bonefish (N)

On Veteran’s Day, Bonefish Grill offers a free Bang Bang Shrimp and non-alcoholic beverage to active duty military and veterans. This reputable seafood restaurant rewards their service with fresh, flavorful meals. A valid military ID is required.

Bruegger’s Bagels (A and C)

Bruegger’s Bagels, a popular bakery chain, is serving up free medium hot or iced coffee for veterans this Veteran’s Day. This deal is available with a breakfast purchase to honor those who have served. Enjoy a classic New York-style bagel and fresh coffee to kick start your day.

Buffalo Wild Wings (A, C and N)

Buffalo Wild Wings offers a dining treat to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. These guests can enjoy a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries at participating U.S. locations. A valid military ID or proof of service is required.

California Pizza Kitchen (N)

On Veterans Day, California Pizza Kitchen offers a free entrÈe to all veterans and active-duty military personnel. Patrons can choose from a special menu comprising pizzas, salads, and pasta. A uniform, military ID, or proof of service is required.

Charley’s Philly Steaks (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Charley’s Philly Steaks offers free Gourmet Fries to anyone buying a cheesesteak and drink at AAFES locations. Additionally, veterans and active-duty military can receive these fries free of charge at any store location, with no purchase necessary. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy Charley’s commitment to quality and community.

Chick-fil-A (A, C and N)

Chick-fil-A, a popular fast-food restaurant, sometimes gives Veterans Day discounts at individual locations. These specials vary, so please contact your local restaurant for more details. The offer is valid for those celebrating Veterans Day.

Chili’s Grill & Bar (A C and N)

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal at Chili’s Grill & Bar on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2023. Dining is limited to inside the restaurant and a valid military ID or proof of service is required. The offer may extend to spouses and dependents, but be aware that it might vary by location.

Chompie’s (A)

On Veteran’s Day, Chompie’s, an Arizona restaurant known for its New York-inspired cuisine, offers a 20 percent discount on entrees to active, retired and former military members. The deal, which requires a valid military ID for eligibility, celebrates the service of our nation’s veterans. The discount does not provide a specific dollar saving, as the discount amount is contingent on the chosen entree’s price.

Circle K (A, C and N)

On Veterans Day, Circle K, the largest U.S. chain of company-owned convenience stores, gifts all veterans and active military personnel with free medium coffee. The offer, providing significant dollar savings, is a token of appreciation to those who serve or have served. Enjoy a warm pick-me-up on Circle K this Veterans Day.

Claim Jumper (C and N)

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar offers a free entrÈe from a special menu to veterans who show valid ID on Veteran’s Day. Diners also receive a $5 card for their next visit. This promotion is for dine-in only at participating locations.

Coco’s Restaurant (A and C)

Coco’s Bakery & Restaurant honors veterans and active-duty military with daily deals and special Veterans Day promotions. With valid military ID or proof of service, members of the military can enjoy a free slice of pie every day and a buy-one-get-one-free entrÈe deal on Veterans Day. Note, these offers apply for in-store purchases and are not valid for online orders or delivery.

Cracker Barrel (A, C and N)

During the month of November, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store honors veterans with special deals. On Veterans Day, veterans can enjoy a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal. Special promotions run all month supporting military families in a partnership with Operation Homefront.

Craft Republic (A)

Craft Republic, a distributor of craft beverages, extends its heartfelt gratitude to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day with a free meal. Alongside the meal, all veterans and active service members will also receive a $5 bonus card from Craft Republic. To enjoy these offers, simply show military identification on Veterans Day.

Culver’s (A)

Many Culver’s franchise operators independently determine their Veterans Day policies. Some may offer discounts and special observances. This varies by location and it is suggested to check with your local restaurant for details.

Denny’s (A, C and N)

At all Denny’s locations, active, non-active or retired military personnel can enjoy a free grand slam breakfast on Veteran’s Day from 5 a.m. to noon. A valid ID is required to get this offer. Denny’s, a traditional American diner, is known for its inclusive guest-first philosophy and fair prices.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit (A and C)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a family-owned chain known for its signature slow-smoke barbecue, will offer a free pulled pork classic sandwich on Veterans Day. To get this free treat, veterans and active military personnel need to show a military ID or valid proof of service. The offer is available on Veterans Day only.

Duck Donuts (A and N)

Duck Donuts, a growing donut chain, honors veterans on Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty service members with identification can get a free donut at participating locations. The company prides itself on excellent customer service and quality products.

Dunkin’ Donuts (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day 2023, Dunkin’ Donuts gives a free donut to active-duty military members and veterans. No purchase or military ID is required for this giveaway, available in-store. It’s suggested to confirm with local Dunkin’ outlets to ensure they’re participating in the offer.

Einstein Bros. Bagels (A and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels offers veterans a complimentary hot or iced coffee of any size with a purchase. To get this deal, veterans must show a valid military ID inside the bakery. Enjoy a freshly brewed coffee amidst the cozy ambience of this neighborhood bagel shop.

Famous Dave’s (A, C and N)

On Veterans Day, Famous Dave’s BBQ is offering a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and a side to all current and former military personnel. This promotion is valid for both dine-in and to-go orders. Proof of service is required to receive the discount.

Farmer Boys (N)

On Veteran’s Day, Farmer Boys gives veterans a free Big Cheese cheeseburger. Guests should check with their local store first to confirm participation. This offer requires proof of service and isn’t valid for delivery or mobile orders.

Firebirds (A)

Firebirds, a restaurant known for its wood-fired grills, offers a free meal for veterans and active duty soldiers on Veteran’s Day. The offer applies when dining with others, and a valid military ID is required. This offer is Firebirds’ way of honoring the brave, with an estimated 56 locations across 20 states participating.

Fired Pie (A)

On Veteran’s Day, Fired Pie ñ a California-based fast-casual pizza and salad restaurant known for its modern decor and advanced oven technology ñ offers a free entree to uniformed military members and veterans with valid IDs. This promotion allows veterans to enjoy the unique pie-eating experience at no cost.

Fogo de Chao (A and N)

Fogo de Ch„o, a popular Brazilian restaurant, offers active-duty military and veterans 50 percent off meals on Veteran’s Day. Additionally, the restaurant extends a 10 percent discount for up to three guests accompanying the veteran. There’s no expiration time-frame for this offer, exhibiting Fogo de Ch„o’s continuous support for servicemen and women.

Freddy’s (A, C and N)

Veterans and active military personnel can expect a show of gratitude from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers this Veteran’s Day. Freddy’s is offering a free Original Double with Cheese combo meal card to their military guests. This promotion is for one day only, Veteran’s Day, at their more than 400 locations nationwide.

Genghis Grill (A)

On Veteran’s Day, Genghis Grill is honoring veterans with a dine-in offer of a free small Chef Bowl or Create Your Own Bowl. Participants must present a valid military ID. This chain restaurant, known for customizable stir-fry bowls, has offerings that range from chef-concocted to a la carte with over 80 ingredients.

Golden Corral Military Appreciation Night (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Golden Corral, a popular buffet and grill, hosts Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close. Active and former military members enjoy a free meal, but it’s for dine-in only. A valid military ID or proof of service is required.

Hamburger Stand (A)

On Veteran’s Day, Hamburger Stand proudly treats all veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID to a free meal. The meal includes a hamburger, regular fries, and a small Pepsi. It’s the restaurant’s small token of big gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the military personnel.

Hard Rock Cafe (A and N)

Hard Rock Cafe offers a 15 percent discount on all food, non-alcoholic beverages, and retail purchases for military veterans. To receive this offer, guests need to show a valid military ID. The discount is available across Hard Rock Cafe’s global locations.

Hawaiian Bros (A)

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill offers a free plate lunch on Veterans Day for veterans, active military, and their loved ones. Complimentary meals include choices from their traditional island-flavored entrees paired with Hawaiian sides and desserts. Proof of service is required.

Hooters ( A and N)

Hooters offers a free dinner entrÈe from the Veterans Day Menu to veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Eligible guests must show proof of service and purchase a drink. This dine-in offer is valid at select Hooters locations.

IHOP (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, IHOP provides free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes to veterans and active-duty military at participating locations. A valid military ID or proof of service is required, dine-in only. Limit one per guest; additional restrictions may apply.

Insomnia Cookies (A and N)

On Veterans Day, Insomnia Cookies salutes service members. With any purchase, Veterans and active military get a free six-pack of warm, late-night cookies. Just show a military ID in-store to redeem this offer.

Krispy Kreme (A, C and N)

Krispy Kreme, the famous doughnut chain, honors veterans on Veterans Day with free Original Glazed Doughnuts and coffee. This longstanding tradition aligns with the company’s commitment to community philanthropy. The deal applies to all veterans on Veterans Day only.

Lamar’s Donuts (A)

LaMar’s Donuts, a popular chain founded in 1960, honors vets on Veterans Day. The company offers a free donut and 12-ounce coffee to all veterans and active military members for the day. It’s one way the donut shop thanks those who serve.

Little Caesars Pizza (A, C and N)

On Veterans Day 2023, Little Caesars Pizza offers a free lunch combo to veterans and active military. The combo includes four slices of their popular Detroit-style deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Proof of service is required to claim the offer.

Logan’s Roadhouse (A)

Logan’s Roadhouse honors veterans with a free meal from a special menu on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. This offer is open to all military branches, granted on presentation of a military ID or uniform. Participation may vary, so checking with local Logan’s Roadhouse outlets is suggested.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ (A, C and N)

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is showing appreciation to veterans and active-duty military on Veteran’s Day with a mouth-watering offer. Eligible members can enjoy a complimentary personal size meal, including options like a pulled pork sandwich or southern fried chicken, plus receive a $10 bonus card for future use. This offer applies to both dine-in and takeout orders, but excludes online orders.

Macaroni Grill (A and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Macaroni Grill honors veterans and active military members by offering a free order of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti. To receive this token of appreciation, a military ID must be presented. The popular Italian restaurant chain has 86 locations nationwide.

McDonald’s (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, McDonald’s extends a gesture of gratitude to military veterans. McDonald’s suggests guests contact their local restaurant for available discounts which may include a free breakfast, value menu items, or selection from a special Veteran’s Day menu. The specifics vary by location.

Menchie’s (A and N)

On Veterans Day, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt treats veterans to their first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt for free. Veterans must show a valid military ID or proof of service at participating locations for this offer. The business runs 540 locations nationwide.

Mimi’s Cafe (A and C)

Mimi’s Cafe, known for their sumptuous menu, is offering a 20 percent discount to veterans and their families. This offer, meant to celebrate Veteran’s Day, applies to their diverse range of breakfast offerings, entrees, and desserts. It’s Mimi’s Cafe’s way of showing appreciation to veterans for their service.

MOD Pizza (A)

MOD Pizza, the fast-dining pizzeria with more than 500 U.S. locations, offers a special deal on Veterans Day. Active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a MOD-size pizza or salad with proof of service. This corresponds to a 50 percent discount on a two-item order.

Morton’s The Steakhouse (A)

Morton’s The Steakhouse, a distinguished dining choice, offers a 20 percent discount to all current and former military members on Veterans Day. Parties of up to four can enjoy the savings. A valid ID is required to receive the discount.

Mountain Mike’s (A)

This Veterans Day, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is offering a 15 percent discount on any large pizza. The deal is open to all veterans, giving them a chance to enjoy the eatery’s hand-crafted pizzas at a reduced price. Make sure to grab this deal during the Veterans Day celebration.

Native Grill & Wings (A)

Native Grill & Wings, a Southwest-based restaurant chain, offers veterans and active-duty military a free menu item valued up to $11.99 on Veteran’s Day. The establishment, renowned for bringing Buffalo-style wings to the Southwest, combines a family-friendly sports bar experience with a diverse menu. No specific time frame indicated for the deal’s duration.

Nekter Juice Bar (A, C and N)

Nekter Juice Bar, spanning 180 locations nationwide, honors Veterans Day by offering veterans and active-duty military a free 16-ounce juice or smoothie. This deal is available all day at participating locations. A valid military ID is necessary to receive this promotion.

Noah’s Bagels (C)

On Veterans Day, Noah’s New York Bagels treats veterans to a free medium hot or iced coffee with their breakfast. The company, known for authentically recreating New York-style bagels since 1989, extends this offer at all 56 locations. A valid veteran’s ID is necessary to obtain the free coffee.

Olive Garden (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Olive Garden honors veterans and active-duty military with a free entree from a select menu, inclusive of their signature breadsticks. A valid military ID is required. Olive Garden’s gesture underscores its commitment to combating hunger through its Harvest program.

Outback Steakhouse (A, C and N)

Outback Steakhouse honors veterans and active-duty military with a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on Veterans Day. This offer, dine-in or call-in only, requires valid military ID as proof of service. Beyond Veterans Day, Outback offers a year-round 10 percent Heroes Discount to service members, police officers, firefighters, and first responders.

Parry’s Pizza (A)

This Veteran’s Day, Parry’s Pizza will provide free full-sized entrees and fountain drinks to all veterans and active-duty military members. The offer is applicable either for dine-in or take-out services.

Pilot Flying J/U.S. Pilot Veterans Day Deal

On Veteran’s Day, Pilot Flying J offers a free breakfast, complete with coffee, to all active-duty and retired military veterans. The offer is accessible through their app. The family-owned business, the largest travel center network in North America, spans 44 states with over 750 locations.

QuikTrip (A)

On Veterans Day, QuikTrip, a reputable gas station and convenience store chain, offers veterans a free Big Q drink or coffee. To receive this offer, veterans must present a valid military ID. The deal is exclusive to Veteran’s Day.

RA Sushi (A, C and N)

At RA Sushi, active and retired military members dine free on Veterans Day. The offer includes a complimentary shareable meal to honor their service. The deal is honored at all 19 restaurant locations nationwide.

Red Lobster (A, C and N)

Red Lobster will honor veterans, active-duty military, and reservists on Veterans Day with a complimentary Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw meal. This free offer features six hand-breaded, lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, crispy French fries and coleslaw. Proof of service or a valid military ID is required to redeem this offer.

Red Robin (A, C and N)

Red Robin, a popular chain restaurant, offers Veterans and active-duty military a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.

Rodizio Grill (A and N)

Rodizio Grill, America’s first Brazilian steakhouse, offers veterans a complimentary meal with the purchase of one adult full-size Rodizio meal. This discount is available on Veteran’s Day, though the specific date may vary by location. Veterans must provide proof of service to qualify. Please verify the offer ahead of time either by calling the restaurant or visiting their website.

Schlotzsky’s (A)

Schlotzsky’s offers veterans and active-duty service members a complimentary side of chips and small drink with the purchase of an entree. This deal is exclusively in-store at participating locations, with a valid military ID required. The offer runs on Veterans’ Day.

Shane’s (A)

At Shane’s Rib Shack, a barbecue restaurant, military personnel and veterans eat free on Veteran’s Day. With a valid military ID or proof of service, they can enjoy a sandwich combo meal at no cost. The offer is available at participating locations.

Smashburger (A and N)

On Veterans Day, Smashburger offers a special treat for veterans and active-duty military personnel. They can enjoy a complimentary double classic smash. This Denver-based fast food chain prides itself on their creative burgers, fries, and shakes.

Smoothie King (A and N)

On Veterans Day, Smoothie King offers a free 20-ounce smoothie to veterans presenting a valid military ID. This international chain believes in promoting a healthy lifestyle with its nutrient-rich beverages. Enjoy this discount at any of its 1,000-plus locations.

Starbucks (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Starbucks offers a free tall hot or iced coffee to veterans, active duty service members, and their spouses. This is in tandem with a $200,000 donation, divided equally between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon for veteran support. No time-frame restrictions have been specified for the discount or the donation.

Subway (A, C and N)

Subway, the well-known fast-food brand, offers a buy-one-get-one free deal on any footlong sub. Customers can use the promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app. The specific eligibility and timeframe for this 50 percent savings discount are not provided.

TCBY (A, C and N)

TCBY, a staple in the frozen yogurt industry, offers veterans and active military a Veterans Day treat: the first six ounces of yogurt are free. Just present a valid Military ID at one of their 250 locations worldwide. Celebrate your service with a sweet deal this Veterans Day.

Texas de Brazil (N)

On Veteran’s Day, veterans get to enjoy a 25 percent discount at Texas de Brazil. The restaurant is renowned for its authentic Brazilian steakhouse dining experience. Take note, the discount applies to dinner only.

Texas Roadhouse (A and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Texas Roadhouse offers free meal vouchers to veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are redeemable for dine-in or carry-out meals off a select menu. Present a valid military ID or proof of service to participate.

Thirsty Lion (A)

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, a lively dining spot across four states, is offering a free entree and non-alcoholic drink to all veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day. Patrons must show a valid military I.D. to enjoy this deal. Specializing in scratch-made food and craft beverages, the gastropub provides a fitting place to mark the holiday.

Torchy’s Tacos (A)

On Veteran’s Day, Torchy’s Tacos offers a free taco and beverage to veterans and active U.S. military members. To receive this deal, those eligible must show a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer is exclusively on a select Veterans Day menu.

Village Inn (A)

On Veterans Day, Village Inn offers a free V.I.B. breakfast to veterans. Known for its homemade pancakes and award-winning pies, the restaurant, which boasts over 100 locations, observes the day with this special offer. No other eligibility requirements or time frames are indicated.

Wendy’s (A, C and N)

On Veteran’s Day, Wendy’s, noted for its fresh, never-frozen food since 1969, gifts active military and veterans a free breakfast combo. All that’s needed is a valid military ID, with absolutely no purchase required. The popular restaurant’s menu includes burgers, chicken, salads, and its famous Frosty.

Wienerschnitzel (A, C and N)

Wienerschnitzel offers a Veterans Day deal to both veterans and active-duty service members. With valid military ID or uniform worn, patrons can score a free chili dog, small fry, and small Pepsi. This special offer is only valid on Veterans Day.

Yard House (A, C and N)

Yard House, beloved for its vast selection of draught beer, is offering a free appetizer to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. Issues of discount require a valid military ID. The offer applies to dine-in visits only.

Yogurtology (A)

On Veterans Day, Yogurtology showers appreciation on active military personnel and veterans with a complimentary five-ounce frozen yogurt. The company, known for its quality frozen yogurt since 2008, invites patrons to enjoy this sweet treat at any of its locations. There are no price constraints, making this delectable offer free.