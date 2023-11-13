Headlines — November 13

News

Five US troops killed in military aircraft crash in Mediterranean Sea

The crew was conducting a “routine air refueling mission” during a training sortie when their aircraft suffered a mishap, the military said Nov. 12.

US leaders share urban warfare experience with Israel

U.S. military leadership shares hard-won lessons gained from years of urban warfare in Iraq and Afghanistan with Israel as the conflict in Gaza heats up.

Business

Rheinmetall to deliver 100,000 rounds of mortar ammunition to Ukraine

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will produce around 100,000 rounds of mortar ammunition for Ukraine as part of the German government’s military support for the eastern European nation, the company said on Nov. 8.

State Dept. approves $2.5B sale of Abrams tanks to Romania

Romania gets one step closer to being the second European country to buy Abrams tanks from the U.S. in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish tech center to test Eurodrone’s propulsion system

Airbus has hired a Spanish technology center to help with ground testing of the Eurodrone’s propulsion system, marking the first step toward the platform’s eventual test flight.

Lockheed to ship advanced Sentinel A4 radars for US Army tests

Lockheed Martin expects to deliver a batch of Sentinel A4 radars to the U.S. Army by December to support preliminary assessments in fiscal 2025.

Defense

Pentagon red tape blocking bigger pilot bonuses authorized by Congress

The Air Force received an exception allowing them to boost the bonuses, but what about the Army and Navy?

A soldier-built decoy device won this Army’s tech competition

A captain and a staff sergeant from the 3rd Infantry Division won a recent innovation competition aimed at generating new ideas to solve problems in garrison and combat.

US Navy eyes two-submarine delivery rate in 2024 after schedule upset

The U.S. Navy and the submarine sector hope in 2024 they can begin reliably delivering two attack submarines annually, following work disruptions that threw off plans to do so this year.

Space Force’s secretive X-37B space plane is going back in orbit

The X-37B’s seventh mission will launch using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Veterans

White House seeks to educate veterans on benefits, warn about scams

The announcement came ahead of the Nov. 11 Veterans Day celebration.

US Army overturns convictions of 110 Black soldiers in 1917 Houston riot at Camp Logan

Black soldiers stationed at Camp Logan were convicted of mutiny, murder and assault in the 1917 Houston Riot.

Biden says America’s veterans are “the steel spine of this nation”

President Joe Biden marked Veterans Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Nonprofits making progress in tackling homelessness among veterans

According to a government count, there are still more than 33,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States.