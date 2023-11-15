fbpx
BAE Systems to equip Royal Australian Navy’s Hunter class frigates with Mk 45 naval guns

by stuart
PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

BAE Systems has received a contract to deliver multiple shipsets of the Mk 45 Medium Caliber Gun and automated Ammunition Handling System for the Royal Australian Navy’s new Hunter class frigates.

The Mk 45 gun system will equip the Royal Australian Navy with a common, adaptable gun system that can easily integrate advanced munitions to provide the firepower required to meet the Hunter class deterrence mission.

“We are proud to partner with BAE Systems Maritime Australia to deliver the Mk 45 gun system and Ammunition Handling System to the Royal Australian Navy,” said Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, Inc. “The highly reliable Mk 45 system maximizes the lethality of the Hunter class frigates, offers the capability to integrate advanced munitions, and supports additional future technology upgrades. With this system fielded on 11 fleets across the globe, it has proven it offers high-reliability.”

The Mk 45 gun system combines the five-inch, 62-caliber Mk 45 Mod 4A naval gun with a fully automated AHS that continuously supplies the gun with ammunition, in high sea state conditions, without assistance from the crew. This automated gun system increases Sailor productivity, reduces risk to Sailor safety, and increases the operational capability of the Mk 45 at sea.

Work on the contract will begin in 2023 and finish in 2036. Engineering work will be completed in Minneapolis, Minn., and production will occur in Louisville, Ky.

BAE Systems has delivered over 280 shipboard applications to the U.S. Navy and 11 fleets across the globe.

