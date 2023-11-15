EC-37B mission design series designation changes to EA-37B

The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command’s EC-37B has been redesignated to become the EA-37B effective Oct. 27, 2023.

The EA-37B aircraft designation was selected to better identify the platform’s mission of finding, attacking and destroying enemy land or sea targets.

One aircraft has been delivered to Air Force Materiel Command for development and operational testing. Delivery of the first EA-37B in ACC to the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is expected in 2024.

Additionally, the aircraft will assume the popular name “Compass Call” in fiscal year 2026 or upon retirement of the EC-130H if earlier.

To date, ACC has divested 9 of 14 EC-130Hs. The divested aircraft are being stored at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group located at Davis-Monthan AFB.

The EA-37B is a wide-area airborne electromagnetic attack weapon system using a heavily modified version of the Gulfstream G550 airframe. The EA-37B sustains Joint Force military advantage in electromagnetic battlespace and builds a more lethal force by modernizing electromagnetic attack capabilities to deny peer competitors’ tactical networks and information ecosystems.