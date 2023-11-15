Headlines — November 15

News

Democrats advance plan to force quick vote on military nominations

The plan still needs support from Republican senators before the military leadership posts can be filled.

UK sees ‘incredible acceleration’ in military capabilities from Ukraine war

Defense companies are testing prototype arms and gear on eastern European battlefields.

Forbidden Russian oil flows into Pentagon supply chain

After multiple changes of ownership, the fuel is sold to a Greek refinery that serves the U.S. military, a Post examination finds.

Drone attacks on US troops in Middle East rise to 55 in under a month

The number of attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria has climbed to 55 as of Nov. 13, a Pentagon spokeswoman told reporters during a briefing, resulting in 59 injuries counted so far.

Business

Lockheed seeks expanded roles for Q-53 radar including drone detection

Lockheed Martin is mulling additional applications and integration for its Q-53 radar, long relied upon by the U.S. Army to spot incoming rockets, artillery and mortars.

NDIA’s Norquist explains the harm of a continuing resolution

How do temporary spending measures impact military suppliers? We ask that and more of the Pentagon’s former comptroller.

Sierra Nevada to supply US Army with intel-gathering jets in $554M deal

The U.S. Army selected Sierra Nevada Corp. to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft and related services for an ongoing overhaul of its aerial spying and targeting capabilities.

Gecko Robotics to speed submarine construction for US Navy

Rear Adm. Scott Pappano came to Gecko Robotics’ North Side headquarters with a billion-dollar problem: The U.S. Navy needed a faster way to build submarines.

General Atomics ‘nears deal’ to sell anti-missile pod for its Reaper drones, company says

Protection Pod might have saved the MQ-9 recently downed near Yemen, GA claims.

Inside Northrop’s plan to dramatically increase defense exports over the next decade

Steve O’Bryan, Northrop’s top international sales executive, says the company will seek to follow the “F-35 playbook” and partner globally.



Defense

Army secretary fears mid-career officer exodus amid promotion holds

The Army’s top official is “worried” an Alabama senator’s long-running blockade on general officer promotions could induce talented field grade officers to leave the service, she said.

Air Force plans production of CCA wingman drones by FY28: Kendall

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said he is waiting for Congress to approve his plan for “several billion dollars” over the next five years for the CCA program.

Veterans

Army clears convictions of Black soldiers charged in 1917 riot

In all, 19 men were executed and 110 convicted in a series of flawed, racist courts-martial.

VA officials accused of ignoring sexual harassment are reassigned

Senior leaders at the Department of Veterans Affairs Office for Resolution Management, Diversity and Inclusion were reassigned Nov. 14, hours after congressional Republicans accused them of ignoring reports of sexual harassment and threatening behavior by another official working there.

Caregivers of veterans spend $11,500 on average each year on expenses, new data shows

Veteran and military caregivers spend an average $11,500 of personal income each year on out-of-pocket expenses related to supporting their loved ones, 150 percent more than other family caregivers in the U.S., according to new data from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving.