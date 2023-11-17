Defense Logistics Agency

Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX Corp., East Hartford, Conn., has been awarded a firm-fixed-price and cost-type contract for TF33 engine supplies and program management and engineering services. This contract has an estimated initial award value of $40,660,994 with a potential total spend estimated up to $870,000,000 over the life of the contract. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a six-year base contract with one six-month transition period and one four-year option period. The performance completion date is April 30, 2034. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2034 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4AX-24-D-9000).

Ontic Engineering and Manufacturing Inc., Chatsworth, Calif., has been awarded an estimated $46,456,321 modification (P0003) against requirements contract (SPE4A5-23-D-P000) for additional aircraft items. The modification amount is the increased value of the original contract from $16,160,977 to $62,617,298. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a subsumable contract under umbrella contract SPE4A5-22-D-0002. This is a 45-month contract with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is March 27, 2027. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va.

Jody Miller Construction,* Spanaway, Wash., was awarded a $34,615,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new building. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Camp Murray, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2025. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $34,615,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Wash., is the contracting activity (W50S9E-24-C-0001).†

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $19,458,830 modification (P00009) to contract W56KGY-22-F-0074 for engineering services, configuration management and technical support for the Mounted Assured Position, Navigation and Timing System Gen II. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $9,591,884 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.†

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $15,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Mission Systems Flying Test Bed integration and testing requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-D-0002).†

Orbit Communication Systems Inc., Deerfield Beach, Fla., was awarded a $16,456,623 firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract for the Airborne Digital Interphone System (ADIS). This contract provides for repair and retrofit services for communication equipment of the KC-135R/T. Work will be performed in Deerfield Beach, Fla., and is expected to be completed by November 13, 2028. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal year 2024 through fiscal year 2029 working capital funds will be used and $2,763,214 will being obligated on the first order. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539-24-D-0001).

