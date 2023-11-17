Mojave Cemetery will continue as official Location for National Wreaths Across America Day

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America has announced that Mojave Cemetery in Mojave, Calif., has once again joined in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022.

This is the 9th year that the cemetery will participate in this national program, and the cemetery will join the more than 3,900 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Mojave Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 520 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Mojave Cemetery, are invited to visit www.weaathsacrossamerica.org/CA0635 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.