Defense Logistics Agency

Valiant Integrated Services LLC, Herndon, Va., has been awarded a maximum $530,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are the southern Arab peninsula and nations of eastern Africa, with a Nov. 20, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-24-D-4002).

Creighton AB Inc., Reidsville, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $8,264,675 modification (P00008) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1213), with four one-year option periods, for dress trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is New York, with a Nov. 24, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Intrepid Eagle Logistics Inc.,* Bethesda, Md., has been awarded a maximum $8,062,000 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial shipping and storage containers. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a 240-day contract with no option periods. Location of performance is South Korea, with a July 17, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8ED-24-C-0001).

UPDATE: Crown Equipment Corp., doing business as Crown Lift Trucks, New Bremen, Ohio (SPE8EC-24-D-0024, $255,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for material handling equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0001 and awarded July 22, 2022.

U.S. Navy

CFM International, West Chester, Ohio, is awarded a $47,775,000 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0051). This modification exercises options to procure three CFM56-7B27AE spare engines, two for the Navy and one for the government of Germany, in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (53 percent); Durham, N.C., (43 percent); and Peebles, Ohio (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,850,000; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $15,925,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a cost-plus-incentive-fee $36,000,000 modification (P00063) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001918C1012). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering for the preliminary design review of six sub-systems to mitigate component obsolescence in support of MQ-25 Stingray low-rate initial production for the Navy. Work will be performed in Endicott, N.Y., (35 percent); Saint Louis, Mo., (23 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (16 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (11 percent), San Diego, Calif., (8 percent); and Melbourne, Fla., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,591,776 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Micro Systems Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is awarded an $30,976,296 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to design, build, test, and deliver Scoring System Suite first article and production units to include a maximum quantity of 400 Airborne Set (L-band); 400 Airborne (S-band); 30 Ground Station; and 30 Direct Link Package production units; as well as a maximum of 20 Airborne Set (L-band); 20 Airborne Set (S-band); 20 Ground Station; 20 Direct Link Package first article units; and ten modified test units, in support of Target Mission Support Systems for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is expected to be completed in November 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001924D0006).

Summer Consultants Inc.,* McLean, Va., is awarded a maximum-value $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services in support of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing and fire protection engineering and design services primarily in the Great Lakes, Illinois, area of responsibility. An initial task order is being issued in the amount of $5,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in Great Lakes, Ill., and is expected to be completed by November 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with four offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0012).

*Small Business