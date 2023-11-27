U.S. Navy

RENK Systems Corp., Camby, Ind., is awarded a $49,041,711 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract is for the design, development, fabrication, and testing of three test stands to include: one for testing the main gearbox assembly, one for testing the tail/intermediate gearbox assemblies, and one for testing the nose gearbox assemblies, as well as associated logistics, calibration, maintenance, and sustainment support; equipment and installation of equipment; end item spares; technical and operational manuals; and associated data in support of the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Augsburg, Germany, and is expected to be completed in November 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,041,711 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833524C0088).

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore., is awarded a $24,215,951 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4226) for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). This contract includes a base period and five options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $26,053,597. Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., beginning Jan. 08, 2024, and is expected to be completed by March 23, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $24,215,951 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and one offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Detyens Shipyards Inc.,* North Charleston, S.C., is awarded a $15,254,576 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4094) for a 108-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry-docking availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195). This contract includes a base period and three options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,381,706. Work will be performed in North Charleston, S.C., beginning Jan. 22, 2024, and is expected to be completed by May 8, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $15,254,576 are obligated for fiscal year 2024 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via sam.gov and three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Peak Nano Optics LLC,* Richardson, Texas, was awarded a $19,664,340 firm-fixed-price contract to assist with technology transfer in the area of advanced lightweight polymer optics. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $6,950,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-C-0005).

*Small Business