Headlines — November 27

News

US forces came under attack 4 times in Iraq and Syria on Thanksgiving

U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria came under attack four separate times on Thanksgiving Day, according to a US official.

Russia launches largest drone attack since start of Ukraine invasion

Russia on Nov. 25 launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the capital city for over six hours, military officials said.

Germany to supply Ukraine with IRIS-T systems in $1.4 billion package

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional four IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defense systems as part of a military aid package worth more than Ä1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), the German Defence Ministry said in a statement Nov. 23.

Business

L3Harris eyes 2025 for F-16 EW production

Viper Shield will enable international customers to detect more than one enemy.

Canada delays $3.6 billion Reaper buy until drones can work in Arctic

The Canadian military’s acquisition of medium altitude armed drones is being delayed to allow for more development work to enable the aircraft to operate in the Arctic region.

Defense

Pentagon’s ‘Replicator’ gambit may speed decisions on lethal autonomy

Artificial intelligence employed by the U.S. military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces’ missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia.

With DOD ‘pausing’ negotiations, new F-35 logistics deal in doubt for 2024

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment Christopher Lowman told Breaking Defense that negotiations on the performance-based logistics agreement with Lockheed are at an impasse.

Tuberville blockade keeps first female superintendent from Naval Academy

President Biden nominated Rear Adm. Yvette M. Davids on April 20 for promotion to vice admiral, and she was slated to take the helm over the summer at the academy in Annapolis.

12 things we learned from the new B-21’s taxi tests and first flight

All images circulating of the taxi tests and first flight were taken by private photographers staking out Air Force Plant 42 at Palmdale, Calif., where Northrop Grumman builds the B-21.

Veterans

Concern about military toxic exposure injuries remains high among vets

Veterans Affairs medical staff say patients continue to report high rates of concern about potential military toxic exposure injuries, underscoring the non-combat dangers faced by troops across different generations of military service.

Military scientists identify remains of soldier who died in WWII

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gene F. Walker died in World War II during a battle in Germany.