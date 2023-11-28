Veteran of the Day: U.S. Army Veteran Robley Rex

Known as Kentucky’s last World War I Veteran, Robley Rex was born in May 1901 in a rural town in Christian County, Ky. He enlisted at Camp Taylor located in Louisville 18 years later with a desire to serve his nation and a curiosity to see the world. He served with the 5th Infantry Division and was transported to France in 1919 to fight on the frontlines. With the 28th Infantry Division, he worked in Germany as an administrative clerk, where he was later promoted to the intelligence department.

Rex served alongside company commander Robert Lorch, who was a classmate to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Lorch would always praise Rex, complimenting him on his diligence and excellency in work dynamics. Rex never had to be told twice to carry out any task.

Rex also contributed to the entertainment of his fellow soldiers in arms by participating in boxing matches under the guise of “Kid Rex.” As “Kid Rex,” though falling under the flyweight category, he boxed hard and with ability. He admitted to losing more rounds than winning, but still enjoyed it and was able to keep his comrades’ spirits high. With his boxing career, he was also able to see more of the world he yearned to explore.

In 1922, his duty was complete, and he returned to his home state of Kentucky. He married his wife Grace Bivins, whom he had met in Camp Taylor four years prior. Rex became a postal worker, specifically a railroad mail clerk, through the U.S. Postal Service. He also dedicated much time to the Methodist church, becoming an ordained minister and chaplain of Okolona VFW, a chapel specially dedicated to all the Veterans in the area.

Rex dedicated his life to volunteering at the Louisville Veterans Medical Center after he retired from his 31-year career as a postal worker. At the hospital, he would accumulate more than 14,000 hours of volunteer service. As a volunteer, he would distribute stacks of medical charts throughout the facilities, and talk with patients. He would light up everyone’s day with his humor and relaxed nature. The only thing that hindered him from his dedication was his being confined to a wheelchair at the age of 104. Nevertheless, he persisted.

Rex earned a plethora of honorable mentions, awards and achievements because of his life’s work. He was awarded VFW’s Outstanding Health Care Center Volunteer at the VFW National Convention in Salt Lake City in 2005, along with being named the National Volunteer of the Year. He was also granted the VA Commander in Chief Medal and Lifetime Achievement Award, in addition to being given the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service.

Even with all his achievements and commendations, Rex never viewed himself as others did, and never boasted about his contributions or service even after countless years of dedication.

After his death in 2009, the Louisville VA Medical Center, where he volunteered for years, was renamed the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in his honor in April 2010.

We honor his service.