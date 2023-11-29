U.S. Air Force

AIC International, Inc., Agat, Guam (FA5240-24-D-0001); Environet Inc., Kamuela, Hawaii (FA240-24-D-0002); Fargo Pacific Inc., Tamuning, Guam (FA5240-24-D-0003); InfraTech International LLC, Harmon, Guam (FA5240-24-D-0004); Modern International Inc., Barrigada, Guam (FA5240-24-D-0005); Pacific Rim Constructors Inc., Dededo, Guam, (FA5240-24-D-0006); Reliable Builders Inc., Tamuning, Guam (FA5240-24-D-0007); Serrano Construction and Development Corp., Barrigada, Guam (FA5240-24-D-0008); Techni-Con, Mangilao, Guam (FA5240-24-D-0009); and Weldin Construction LLC, North Las Vegas, Nev., (FA5240-24-D-0010), have been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, historically underutilized business zone, multiple award, design-build construction contract with a ceiling of $700,000,000 to perform design and build, minor construction, facility, and real property repair and alteration projects on an as-needed basis. The primary work will consist of multiple disciplines in general construction categories for on-base facilities located on Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field, Guam. Modern International Inc. was awarded $1,916,828 for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning repair of the Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory Building 17000, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. This project is expected to be completed by June 2025. All awardees were awarded $2,500 each (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed on Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field, Guam, and is expected to be completed by November 2028. If the option is exercised, work will continue until November 2030. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management Contract Opportunities website with 20 proposals received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,000 were obligated on this award and expire at the end of the fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. These ten contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The 36th Contracting Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision LLC, Roanoke, Va., is awarded a $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle systems; spare and repair parts; contractor logistics support; and test article refurbishment. Work will be performed in Roanoke, Va., and is expected to be completed in November 2028. Fiscal 2022 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $944,730 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $46,660,149 that will not expire until fiscal 2025; and fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $79,287,731 that will not expire until fiscal year 2026, for a total amount of $126,892,610, will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov, with three offers received. Marine Corps System Command, Quantico, Va, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-D-1013).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a modification to increase the maximum ceiling by $265,000,000 of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee basic ordering agreement (M67854-20-G-0032). The total cumulative ceiling of the agreement is $514,300,000. The additional ceiling provides for sustaining engineering and logistics support services for the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) program, including engineering changes, contractor logistics support, depot lifecycle support, software support activity support, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages support, technical refresh, studies and analyses, services for the retrofit of six fielded Gallium Arsenide G/ATOR Low Rate Initial Production systems with Gallium Nitride technology, operational spares buys, software development for current and future radar systems, and the 5G Americaís Mid-band Initiative Spectrum accommodation. Work locations will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be complete by Sept. 28, 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

Aerovironment Inc.,* Simi Valley, Calif., is awarded a $16,098,922 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833524F0020) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833519G0059). This order provides for continued research, development, test, and evaluation of advanced image and video analytics capabilities for unmanned system technologies including the optimization of system design through machine learning and techniques to apply to aerial systems, maritime systems, and multi-vehicle coordination and heterogeneous swarming for the Navy. This contract is in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N08-077 titled ìAutomated Entity Classification in Video Using Soft Biometrics.î Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California, and is expected to be completed in November 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,710,320 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $199,154,320 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for industrial engineering services for the Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions programs. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Redstone, Ala., Camden, Ark., Lufkin, Texas, Archbald, Penn., Orlando, Fla., Ocala, Fla., Clearwater, Fla., Vergennes, Vt., Budd Lake, N.J., Camden, Ariz., Palm Bay, Fla., Jackson, Miss., and Whippany, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2028. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Finland); and fiscal 2023 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $6,544,029, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-C-0007).

Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, was awarded a $174,431,851 firm-fixed-price contract for installation operations service and support. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Knox, Ky., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,318,404 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-24-C-0003).

Science Applications International Corporation, Reston, Va., was awarded an $18,894,694 firm-fixed-price contract to develop airfield operations policies and maintain instrument flight procedures. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 26, 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $883,495 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity (W91QV1-24-C-0003).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $15,992,597 modification (P00006) to contract W56HZV-21-C-0072 for contractor logistics support services for the M1A1SA/M88. Work will be performed at Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 13, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Iraq Train and Equip funds in the amount of $15,992,597 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $13,624,516 modification (P00319) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Germany, Kosovo, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and at Fort Liberty, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds; fiscal 2023 and 2024 aircraft procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $13,624,516, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $7,927,335 modification (0002D2) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for Army prepositioned stock logistics support services. Work will be performed in Manheim, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,927,335 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $7,877,119 modification (P00318) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., Fort Liberty, N.C., and Fort Campbell, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 aircraft procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2023 and 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds; and fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds in the amount of $7,877,119, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business