Headlines — November 29

Air Force C-17s deliver first round of humanitarian aid for Gaza

The U.S. Air Force on Nov. 27 delivered more than 54,000 pounds of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, the Pentagon announced.

Ukraine says spy chief’s wife is being treated for poisoning with heavy metals

The wife of Ukraine’s intelligence chief has been diagnosed with heavy metals poisoning and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, a spokesperson for the agency said Nov. 28 as the country’s war with Russia stretched into its 22nd month.

Most Russians back war in Ukraine and buy Putin’s case for it, report says

Russians are growing weary of the war against Ukraine but are divided about how much harm it has done and how to end it, according to a report based on polling and focus groups by the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center and the Levada Center, an independent polling group.

Business

Army acquisition chief: As industry innovation races ahead, service struggles with resources, training

“You can have a terrific piece of gear, but if it’s very difficult to train, it’s just not going to be as effective or if it’s too expensive to train on, it’s not going to be as affordable for the Army to do at scale and everything the Army does is at vast scale,” Doug Bush said.

Pratt to start receiving F-35 engine upgrade contracts in early 2024

The Pentagon expects to start issuing early next year the first in a series of sole-source contracts to Pratt & Whitney to upgrade the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s engines.

Boeing unit gets $2.33 billion modification to US Air Force contract

A division of Boeing BA has secured a $2.33 billion modification to a previously awarded aircraft contract with the U.S. Air Force.

Leidos to develop new US Marine Corps air defense radars

Leidos has been awarded a $32-million contract to develop a new, medium-range air defense radar (MRADR) for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Millennium Space to build a missile-sensor layer in medium Earth orbit

The company will produce six missile warning and tracking satellites for U.S. Space Force.

Software snags delay German Puma fighting vehicle upgrades

The German army’s upgrades to the Puma infantry fighting vehicle will be late because of problems with the vehicles’ software, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Defense

Army releases first doctrinal publication focused on information

The Army published its highly anticipated doctrine focusing on information.

Why the Air Force wants a geothermal plant in Texas

The Air Force is taking steps towards starting a geothermal plant at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, as part of a larger effort to make the branch’s energy infrastructure more resilient and sustainable.

Veterans

Momentum builds for psychedelic therapies for troops, vets

In 2004, Mike Gemignani enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school. A forward observer, he directed artillery units and Apache attack helicopters to their targets during his two tours in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.