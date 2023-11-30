Aerotech News and Review – December 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the December 2023, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story is all about the first flight of the B-21 Raider.

Also in this issue: The first T-7A Red Hawk arrives at Edwards for flight testing; NASA supports testing of regolith dust testing at Mojave; Edwards EOD airmen train at Fort Irwin; Highlights of Veterans Day ceremonies in the greater Antelope Valley; and High Desert Hangar Stories explains how a wrongly printed phone number began one of our most cherished Christmas traditions – NORAD Tracking Santa!

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember XCOR Aerospace flew mail from Mojave t California City in the EZ-Rocket; the crew of the International Space Station hosted a pizza party; Apollo 17, the last manned mission to the Moon, launched; and the needle-nose X-3 Stiletto was delievered for flight test.

