U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $701,923,926 undefinitized modification (P00045) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001921C0011). This modification exercises options to provide continued recurring sustainment, program management (financial and administrative), propulsion integration, engineering, material management, configuration management, software sustainment, security management, equipment management, product management support activities, and spare replenishments. Additionally, this modification provides for continued joint technical data updates, training, and depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (40 percent); Oklahoma City, Okla., (21 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (12 percent); West Palm Beach, Fla., (6 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (6 percent); Brekstad, Norway (4 percent); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (3 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (3 percent); Williamtown, Australia (2 percent); Cameri, Italy (1 percent); Marham, United Kingdom (1 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $40,650,497; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $37,351,800; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,135,267; FMS customer funds in the amount of $7,504,760; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $15,753,447 will be obligated at the time of award, $85,137,564 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

CRL Technologies Inc.,* Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $247,671,680 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides lead systems integrator support, including engineering, technical, prototyping, and project management, for a wide variety of Navy programs and platforms, including new systems and upgrading existing systems within the manned and unmanned aircraft inventory, in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCAD) AIRWorks Office. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in December 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; two offers were received. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042124D0005).

The MIL Corp., Bowie, Md., is awarded a $64,050,482 cost-plus-fixed fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides command, control, communications, computers, cyber, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems engineering, integration, in-service engineering agent and logistics support for new and/or existing shipboard, surface, ground-based, and airborne mission systems for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and Defense Intelligence Agency requirements in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field, Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division programs. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Md., and is expected to be completed in February 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. NAWCAD Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042124D0002).

General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk, Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $27,038,759 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-award fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00024-16-C-4306 for the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) fiscal 2024 Planned Incremental Availability. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed July 2024. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,038,759 will be obligated at the time of award. Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Kellogg Brown and Root Services, Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a $17,052,768 cost-plus-award-fee modification to task order N3319118F4417 under previously awarded contract N62742-16-D-3551 for continued base operating support services at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Slupsk, Poland. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $66,352,888. Work will be performed in Slupsk, Poland, and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $4,571,892, will be obligated at time of award; of which $3,778,848 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $9,773,762 modification (P00049) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract (N0001918D0001). This modification increases the ceiling and extends support to provide continued system engineering, program management, emergent material support, as well as associated support equipment and tooling in support of the F/A-18E/F Service Life Modification for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (95 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W912DQ-24-D-3000); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La., (W912DQ-24-D-3001); Cape-Cabrera JV2 LLC,* Norcross, Ga., (W912DQ-24-D-3002); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC,* Hunt Valley, Md., (W912DQ-24-D-3003); Environmental Chemical Corp.,* Burlingame, Calif., (W912DQ-24-D-3004); HydroGeoLogic Inc.,* Reston, Va., (W912DQ-24-D-3005); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Va., (W912DQ-24-D-3006); Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.,* Niagara Falls, N.Y., (W912DQ-24-D-3007); and Tetra Tech EC Inc., Langhorne, Penn., (W912DQ-24-D-3008), will compete for each order of the $245,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

KPMG LLP, McLean, Va., is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $53,012,899 for audit services of the Army General Fund and Working Capital Fund financial statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $165,791,406.85 from $112,778,508. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $53,012,899 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0005).

Defense Logistics Agency

LVI, Pendergrass, Ga., has been awarded a $9,506,054 modification (P00010) exercising the second one-year option of a two-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1417) with five one-year option periods for warehousing, storage, logistics and distribution functions. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The performance completion date is Dec. 1, 2024. Using customers are Army and Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

