Headlines — December 4

News

Divers have found wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, US Air Force says

U.S. and Japanese divers have discovered wreckage and remains of crew members from a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan, the Air Force announced Dec. 4. The Air Force Special Operations Command said the remains were being recovered and their identities have yet to be determined.

Ships face attack in Red Sea as US warship fires in self defense

Commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea and a U.S. warship there opened fire in self-defense, according to officials on Dec. 3.

US drone thwarts militia attack on American troops in Iraq

The U.S. conducted a drone strike in Iraq on Dec. 3, as the American troops there continue to be targeted by Iranian-backed militants, U.S. officials said.

Business

Pentagon: US arms industry struggling to keep up with China

A draft copy of the new National Defense Industrial Strategy says American companies can’t build weapons fast enough to meet global demand.

Anduril unveils jet-powered interceptor designed to down enemy drones, missiles

The company says the U.S. government has operationally tested the weapon.

Israel’s Oshkosh tactical vehicle buy to keep line open longer

Israel’s new order of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles from Oshkosh Defense will keep the company’s production line open into 2025, longer than originally planned.

Defense

Lawmakers want $26 billion for programs the Pentagon didn’t seek

House and Senate appropriators have added into their two fiscal 2024 Defense spending bills a combined $25.7 billion the Pentagon did not formally seek for more than 1,200 research and procurement projects, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of a watchdog group’s previously undisclosed database.

US, Australia eye joint hypersonics experiments in 2024

The U.S. Defense Department plans to conduct joint hypersonics experiments with the Australian military as soon as next year, according to the Pentagon’s chief technology officer.

Pentagon approves first Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve projects

The Pentagon’s chief technology officer is preparing to transition the first slate of joint, rapid experimentation projects to production this fiscal year, following approval from Defense Department leaders. Speaking with reporters at the Reagan National Defense Forum here, Undersecretary of Research and Development Heidi Shyu declined to provide details on the projects that moved forward, but the first round of capabilities focused on long-range fire needs in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Veterans

VA to open 3 new vet centers, expand 6 satellite centers in various states early next year

Eligible veterans in parts of Arizona, California, Minnesota and elsewhere will have better access to professional counseling services next year at three new Department of Veterans Affairs-managed centers, VA officials announced Dec. 1.