Alabama senator releases hold on most military promotions

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., announced Dec. 5 that he will release his hold on more than 400 senior military promotions.

Tuberville will, however, maintain his hold on approximately 11 nominations for four-start general officers.

Some of the high-profile promotions that have been blocked include the new head of the U.S. Cyber Command, the new commander of the Pacific Fleet, and the new director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The Senate can now move quickly to confirm via unanimous consent the almost 400 military promotions that have been held up.

Tuberville announced his hold in March following the Pentagon’s announcement of its policy of travel reimbursement for service members traveling out of state for reproductive healthcare, including abortion, that may be illegal in the state they are stationed.

The senator was under increasing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans as the number of holds steadily increased. The Senate was actively looking at implementing a rule change to bypass Tuberville’s holds.

There were indications as recently as Nov. 30 that the senator was reconsidering his hold, but he did indicate he would be vetting the background of each nominee.

“This started out as, obviously, abortion overreach and those things. Now, since we’ve had all this time, we’ve had different groups across Washington, DC, and the country that have evaluated all these military appointees,” he told reporters. “This is not a private moving to a sergeant and getting one more stripe. This is people that are running our military. I think that we need to make sure that people that are our generals and admirals should be vetted to some degree, but also understand that we need to get these people promoted, and it’s been a long time for some of them.”