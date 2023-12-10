Veteran of the Day: U.S. Army National Guard Veteran Shawn Miller

Shawn Miller was born and raised in rural Pennsylvania. Coming from a long line of Veterans in his family, he had always had an interest in the military. While attending college and pursuing a degree in photography, many prominent war photographers, such as Robert Capa and Joe Rosenthal, inspired Miller. This, combined with his desire for discipline and direction, prompted him to enlist in the Army National Guard in 2005.

Miller completed basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., in 2006. He remembers it as a great learning experience. Following basic training, Miller spent three months in training at the Defense Information School in Fort Meade, Md. There, he fine-tuned his writing and journalism skills.

Upon completion of his training, Miller joined the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD) out of Pennsylvania. While stationed with the 109th MPAD, he took over the responsibilities of the print shop and attended many courses, including small arms master gunner, unit emergency response and combat lifesaver, while gearing up for deployment.

In 2010, Miller deployed to Iraq for 12 months under Operation New Dawn, attached to the 4th Infantry Division based at Camp Speicher. As managing editor for the public affairs unit, Millerís articles and photographs focused on the training of the Iraqi troops and the shutting down of bases and facilities, along with the occasional stories that he would pick up while in the field. He completed many assignments during his tour, but his fieldwork brought him the most fulfillment. Returning home from Iraq, he completed his time in service and discharged from the Army National Guard as a staff sergeant.

After his time in the military, Miller went on to pursue his masterís degree at Syracuse University. Experiencing difficulty with this transition, he leaned on his fellow service members and Veteran programs for support. Getting involved with the Veteran groups Team Red, White and Blue and The Mission Continues gave him a way to continue his service and find purpose.

Miller now works as a photographer for the Library of Congress and credits the military for helping him to grow as a person and for the connections he has made. He is passionate about bringing awareness to the problems that Veterans face today.

We honor his service.