More nations meet to address space security

The Defense Department participated in a meeting of the Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals Board, known as CSpO, in Berlin.

The annual event, held last week, brought together DOD political and military space leadership from the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and also welcomed three new members of CSpO: Italy, Japan and Norway.

The 10 members of CSpO discussed opportunities to further advance both operational cooperation and information sharing for the space domain.

Established in 2014, the initiative is a multinational partnership. Its stated mission is to generate and improve cooperation, coordination and interoperability to sustain freedom of action in space, optimize resources, enhance mission assurance and resilience, and deter conflict.

Defense leaders discussed the emerging security challenges and explored ways to cooperate to prevent conflict in space.??

The nations’ representatives emphasized the need to continue to promote a rules-based international order and responsible behavior in space, while collaboratively addressing challenges to the safety and security of space-related operations.

Participants from the U.S. included John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations; and Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command.

“Cooperation with our allies and partners is essential to promoting responsible space operations and protecting our interests in the domain. Expanding this cooperation in the space domain is one of my top priorities, and I was extremely proud to have Italy, Japan and Norway participate at the principals’ board for the first time. Through CSpO, we will collectively work to reinforce the safety, security, stability and long-term sustainability of space,” Plumb said.?

“The CSpO Initiative is an important forum for improving coordination and integration while striving toward?combined space operations. We appreciate the opportunity to meet with our allies and find avenues to optimize resources and build resilience,” Dickinson said.??

“The U.S. Space Force is committed to deterring conflict and reinforcing the security of the space domain,” said Saltzman. “Our partnerships are strengthened through CSpO, and this coalition of like-minded nations enhances our ability to address the complex challenges we collectively face.”