U.S. Marine Corps orders more Amphibious Combat Vehicles from BAE Systems

BAE Systems has been awarded a $211 million firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract by the U.S. Marine Corps for more Amphibious Combat Vehicles under the Marine Corps’ fourth order for full-rate production.

In addition to vehicle production, the award covers procurement of 40 FRP ACV Personnel variants, fielding and support costs, and support and test equipment.

The world’s most capable amphibious vehicle, the ACV 8×8 platform provides true open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential to accommodate the ever-evolving operational needs of the Marine Corps.

“With this contract and alongside our strategic partner, Iveco Defence Vehicles, we are able to continue to offer the Marine Corps predictability, stability, and continuity with production and the supply chain to deliver ACVs on time and on budget,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of amphibious vehicles for BAE Systems. “With more than 200 ACVs delivered to date, this program, which began full-rate production in December 2020, has matured to deliver this critical capability so that Marines can fulfill their missions around the world.”

ACV-P is the first of a family of four variants to be manufactured and delivered to the Marine Corps. Additional variants include the ACV Command and Control (ACV-C) variant which is currently in production; the ACV 30mm Cannon (ACV-30) variant which BAE Systems is currently under contract to produce multiple production representative vehicles; and the ACV Recovery (ACV-R) variant which is currently in design and development.

ACV production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in Stafford, Va., San Jose, Calif., Sterling Heights, Mich., Aiken, S.C., and, York, Penn. Deliveries are anticipated to begin in April 2025.