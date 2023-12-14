One Marine dead, 14 injured after amphibious vehicle rollover at Camp Pendleton

One U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit died in a tactical vehicle rollover on Dec. 12, 2023, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.

The rollover occurred at around 6 p.m. local time as the vehicle was making a ground movement during training.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Fourteen other Marines were in the Amphibious Combat Vehicle at the time and were taken to local hospitals and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for evaluation and treatment.

The names of the injured Marines are being withheld in accordance with Department of Defense policy.

The incident is under investigation.

Built by BAE Systems, the Marine Corps uses the amphibious vehicles to transport troops and equipment from Navy ships to land. They are outfitted with machine guns and grenade launchers.