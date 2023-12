U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels announces 2024 show schedule

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerial demonstration team has announced their 2024 show schedule.

Additionally, the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., has a viewing area for visitors to watch the team practice. The team visits the museum to answer questions and sign autographs after most Wednesday practices. Museum visit days can be found here.

The 2024 schedule:

March

March 9 — Festival of Flight, NAF El Centro, Calif.

March 16-17 — Wings over Solano, Travis AFB, Calif.

March 23-24 — New Orleans Air Show, NAS/JRB New Orleans, La.

April

April 6-7 — Beyond the Horizion Air and Space Show, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

April 13-14 — Fort Worth Air Power Expo, NAS/JRB Fort Worth, Texas

April 20-21 — Air Dot Show Tour, Orlando, Fla.

April 27-28 — Vidalia Onion Festival Air Show, Vidalia, Ga.

May

May 4-5 — Vero Beach Air Show, Vero Beach, Fla.

May 11-12 — MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, N.C.

May 22 — U.S. Naval Academy Air Show, Annapolis, Md.

May 24 — U.S. Naval Academy Graduation Flyover, Annapolis, Md.

May 25-26 — Bethpage Air Show, Jones Beach, N.Y.

June

June 1-2 — Terre Haute Air Show, Terre Haute, Ind.

June 8-9 — Spirit of St. Louis Air Show, Chesterfield, Mo.

June 15-16 — Deke Slayton Airfest, La Cross, Wisc.

June 22-23 — Ceterpoint Energy Dayon Air Show, Dayton, Ohio

June 29-30 — Natonal Cherry Festival Air Show, Traverse City, Mich.

July

July 6-7 — Greater Binghamton Air Show, Johnson City, N.Y.

July 13 — Pensacola Beach Air Show, Pensacola, Fla.

July 27-28 — Fargo Air Show, Fargo, N.D.

August

Aug. 3-4 — Boeing Seafair Air Show, Seattle, Wash.

Aug. 10-11 — Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago, Ill.

Aug. 17-18 — Pikes Peak Regional Air Show, Colorado Springs. Colo.

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 — Cleveland National Air Show, Cleveland, Ohio

September

Sept. 14-15 — Owensboro Air Show, Owensboro, Ky.

Sept. 21-22 — NAS Oceana Air Show, Va.

Sept. 28-29 — MCAS Miramar Air Show, Miramar, Calif.

October

Oct. 5-7 — To Be Announced

Oct. 12-13 — San Francisco Fleet Week, San Francisco, Calif.

Oct. 19-20 — NAS Jacksonville Air Show, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 26-27 — Wings Over Houston Air Show, Houston, Texas

November

Nov. 1-2 — Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show, NAS Pensacola, Fla.