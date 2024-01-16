Date set for next launch attempt for Artemis I Moon mission 

NASA is targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission for Nov. 14 with liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft planned during a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 a.m., EST.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test to launch SLS and send Orion around the Moon and back to Earth to thoroughly test its system before flights with astronauts.

Inspections and analyses over the previous week have confirmed minimal work is required to prepare the rocket and spacecraft to roll out to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida following the roll-back due to Hurricane Ian. Teams will perform standard maintenance to repair minor damage to the foam and cork on the thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries on the rocket, several secondary payloads, and the flight termination system. The agency plans to roll the rocket back to the launch pad as early as Nov. 4.

NASA has requested back-up launch opportunities for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 1:04 a.m. and Nov. 19, at 1:45 a.m., which are both two-hour launch windows. A launch on Nov. 14 would result in a mission duration of about 25-and-a-half days with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Dec. 9.