College Readiness Program Launched: A Pathway to Success

The National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) is launching its College Readiness Program (CRP) in partnership with Muroc Joint Unified School District (Muroc JUSD), which serves Edwards Air Force Base.

“The collaboration between NMSI and Muroc JUSD stands as a beacon of support, empowering students with enriched educational experiences. Through this partnership, students at Desert Junior-Senior High School and Boron Junior-Senior High School, both military-connected institutions, gain access to specialized resources and tailored programs under the College Readiness Program. By combining the expertise of the National Math and Science Initiative with the commitment of the school district, this alliance significantly enhances opportunities for students, fostering a conducive environment for academic success in the domains of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM),” said Dr. David Ellms, Intervention and Categorical Coordinator, Muroc Joint Unified School District.

Students with family members serving in the military move in average six-to-nine times during elementary and secondary school years. NMSI’s CRP leverages the College Board’s proven Advanced Placement framework, preserving local control and creating consistent learning across schools. That means students are on pace from their first day in a new school, making each move a little easier.

“We are excited and extremely thankful for this STEM investment by NMSI in our local Muroc JUSD. Investing in STEM education is not just an investment in our students, it’s an investment in the future resilience and problem-solving capabilities of our society. Given that our young students today will be solving the complex challenges that our society faces tomorrow, a strong foundation in STEM education is paramount to our future prosperity.

“I know that NMSI’s investment in our military-connected schools will prove to have a strategic return on our future. Edwards AFB is committed to our schools, our families, the importance of STEM education, and we are grateful for NMSI’s willingness to continue this partnership by investing in our students,” said Col. Doug Wickert, 412th Test Wing Commander.

“NMSI’s college readiness program has proven to be exemplary in engaging students in STEM, especially students who are historically underrepresented in these subject areas,” said Louie Lopez, DOD STEM Director. “The Department of Defense offers unique and immersive internship and career opportunities across the Defense laboratories and centers, including uniformed and civilian roles. STEM skills – such as critical thinking and problem solving – are required for those opportunities and set the foundation for success across other careers and personal endeavors.”

About NMSI

National Math and Science Initiative is an education nonprofit with a presence in 40 states. NMSI has served more than 1,800 U.S. high schools to improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders and student-focused resources. Schools that participate in the NMSI College Readiness Program see immediate and dramatic increases in the number of students taking Advanced Placement exams and earning qualifying scores.

NMSI seeks to give access to high-quality, college-level coursework for all students, particularly those underrepresented in STEM programs, who are often Black, Latino, and female students. NMSI has served more than 300 U.S. schools with significant enrollment among military-connected students. Learn more at nms.org.

About DoD STEM

The U.S. Department of Defense’s STEM Education and Outreach programmatic initiatives seek to inspire, cultivate and develop exceptional STEM talent across the education continuum to create a diverse and sustainable STEM talent pool ready to meet current and future defense technological challenges. For more information, visit https://dodstem.us/ follow @DoDSTEM on social media.

About DSEC

The Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC) is a collaborative partnership between academia, industry, not-for-profit organizations and government that aims to broaden STEM literacy and develop a diverse and agile workforce with the technical excellence to defend our nation. DSEC partners offer educational programs, internships, and scholarships for students and many career development opportunities for educators. To learn about DSEC partners, visit https://dodstem.us/about/partners/.