High Desert Hangar Stories | Skyrocket – A trophy in need of care

The other day my wife and I were strolling around the Antelope Valley College campus, and we ended up up in the central lawn area that is home to the D-558 Skyrocket. From a distance it still looked pretty good, but getting up close it kind of pulled at the heartstrings. Like all planes on a pole, or in an outdoor museum, time and the outdoor elements are not kind to those fragile old airframes.

Taking the time to read the dedication plaque for about the hundredth time, the words are getting harder and harder to absorb, as the original intent of its donation was not for the college, it was not for the facility, the staff, and administrators.

When the employees at Douglas Aircraft —with the blessing of the Navy—turned the old bird over to the college back in the 1950s, they presented it “to the youth of the Antelope Valley”, with the hope it would stand for generations, become a cherished part of the Antelope Valley, and inspire the young people to whom it was so rightfully dedicated.

Over time the old bird started to lose its shine and its story became just back-of-the-book notations. The once-mighty Skyrocket could not keep up with the young eyes that were now watching higher and faster aircraft that would make the D-558 look like a biplane. With the changing of attitudes and its loss of gloss, the Skyrocket’s existence was not as much for the youth as it was for those who were clinging to it like a prize.

Museums today struggle with the upkeep and making old history relative in a world where artifacts in display cases just cannot compete with all the technology at a person’s fingertips. A plane on a pole has even more challenges, as its audience is not those seeking it out, but just the everyday passersby and students who rarely even give it a glance— let alone care about its history.

Over the years there have been attempts to move it to a better location, or find it a new home where it could find the loving hands that would do their best to keep it relevant in a world of advancing technology. I hear rumors of things about the old bird’s future, but I will say that where the plane is displayed is now, and its condition is totally unacceptable.

Those who cling to the old rocket plane as a prize will probably cringe at my words here, but they must understand these words come from my generation. A generation whose dads and moms walked out the door to work each day and used their skills to create an aircraft that would be at the forefront of the technology we enjoy today. We must respect the wants and wishes of that generation, as their gift was presented with a specific audience for its future: the youth of the Antelope Valley.

I look at many failures of its lone existence on that old pole, for what did the historical and community importance look like in a classroom format at the college. Who today, and what instructors, take the time to take a class or even just individuals out there, to make that history come alive for that young student?

On admissions day for new students, does the college include the historical rocket on the tour and use it as a tool to inspire? Or do they just walk on by and say that’s just an old plane that was donated to our school years ago that really has no meaning in today’s world?

The old D-558 desperately needs an upgrade in relevance in our modern world. One of its sister ships hangs in the Air and Space Museum in the Smithsonian in Washington DC. For me, it’s almost kind of embarrassing at how our Skyrocket has been treated over the years and how people have lost sight of its original intent as a gift for our Valley’s youth.

I think it’s time to get a real program that will once again make it relevant and treated as the treasure it really is, or let we the people know that it will be going to a home someday where the rot will be reversed and it can once again become as pristine as when it was delivered to the youth of the Antelope Valley.

Peace my friends, and for now, Bob out till next time…