fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Medal of Honor Monday: Army Master Sgt. Nicholas Oresko

by Katie Lange | DoD News
President Harry S. Truman shakes the hand of Army Master Sgt. Nicholas Oresko after presenting him with the Medal of Honor for actions he took during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, Oct. 12, 1945. (Photo from Congressional Medal of Honor Society)

When Army Master Sgt. Nicholas Oresko talked about the most pivotal actions he took during World War II, he often made it clear that the hardest part was the fact that he was alone.

“You don’t know what it feels like to be alone in a situation like that,” he said during a Library of Congress Veterans History Project interview in the early 2000s.

President Harry S. Truman shakes the hand of Army Master Sgt. Nicholas Oresko after presenting him with the Medal of Honor for actions he took during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, Oct. 12, 1945. (Photo from Congressional Medal of Honor Society)

Despite being by himself in frigid Germany during a late-war enemy counterattack, Oresko pushed on anyway, singlehandedly clearing the way for his company to take their objective. That valor and bravery earned him the Medal of Honor.

Oresko was born Jan. 18, 1917, in Bayonne, New Jersey, to an American mother and a father who was a Russian immigrant. Despite being only 5’4″, Oresko said he loved to play sports growing up. When he was young, Charles Lindbergh was one of his heroes, which made him want to be a pilot for a time.

Before the war, Oresko worked in the shipping department for Standard Oil. He was drafted into the Army in March 1942, about three months after he’d married his girlfriend, Jean Strang. He was initially assigned to the 77th Infantry Division but was later switched to the 1st Battalion, 302nd Infantry, 94th Infantry Division.

By late summer of 1944, Oresko’s division was deployed to France. He told the Veterans History Project that they were meant to be a reserve unit, but at the start of the Battle of the Bulge — Hitler’s last major attack that surprised the Allies – they were shipped to the front lines in Germany.

Oresko was a platoon leader for Company C during the frigid days of early 1945. His platoon had attacked enemy positions in the town of Tettingen, Germany, twice over two days and had been pushed back both times. For their next attempt, instead of using artillery to announce themselves, battalion leaders ordered a sneak attack.

In the early-morning hours of Jan. 23, 1945, Oresko ordered his men to begin the attack, but no one moved. He said he issued the order a second time, and they again didn’t move, so he started toward the enemy without them.

Soldiers of the 94th Infantry Division form ammunition train to carry shells to the front during attacks on Nennig, Germany, January 1945. (Photo by: Army/National Archives)

“I felt so alone,” Oresko said. “I looked up at the sky and said, ‘Lord I know I’m going to die. Let’s just make it fast.'”

He said a cold wave went over him and that he went numb, moving by instinct at that point.

“I stepped out of the trenches by myself, step by step through the snow, and the Germans didn’t see me,” he said.

His fellow soldiers finally started to follow him, but they were about 50 feet behind him when the Germans noticed the movement and opened fire, pinning the unit down.

Oresko, however, had still gone unnoticed. He knew he would have to take out the closest machine gun nest to help his soldiers, so he kept moving in stealth until he was close enough to throw a grenade into the enemy bunker. He rushed into it after it went off, using his rifle to take out the surviving occupants.

Three members of an American patrol cross a snow-covered Luxembourg field on a scouting mission. White bedsheets camouflage them in the snow during the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 30, 1944. (Photo by U.S. Army)
Medal of Honor recipient Nicholas Oresko of Tenafly, N.J., and his friend Genevieve Doocey attend a Salute to Veterans hosted by then Vice President-elect Dick Cheney at the George Washington University Smith Center in Washington D.C. The pre-inaugural event Jan. 19, 2001, was just one honoring 100 living Medal of Honor heroes. (Courtesy photo)
Fifteen members of the Army Ground Forces stand on the White House lawn after being presented the Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman, Oct. 12, 1945. From left to right: Sgt. Christos H. Karaberis, Sgt. Freeman Horner, Cpl. Desmond T. Doss, Cpl. Clarence B. Craft, Capt. James M. Burt, Cpl. Melvin E. Biddle, Cpl. Edward A. Bennett, Cpl. Thomas E. Atkins, Pfc. William A. Soderman, 2nd Lt. Edward A. Silk, Sgt. Cleto Rodriguez, Sgt. Nicholas Oresko, Sgt. Dexter J. Kerstetter and Sgt. Thomas J. Kelly. (Photo by: Harry S. Truman Library & Museum)

More Stories

Tuskegee Airmen PT-19 Trainer returns...
 By Aerotech News
High Desert Hangar Stories |...
 By Bob Alvis | Special to Aerotech News
Aerotech News and Review – February 2024
Aerotech News and Review –...
 By Aerotech News
Valley’s celebrated senior Marine, WWII...
 By Dennis Anderson | special to Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit