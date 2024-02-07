Air Force

TKC Global Solutions LLC, Henderson, Virginia (FA8604-24-D-B001); and HPI Solutions LLC, Omaha, Nebraska (FA8604-24-D-B004), were awarded a combined $750,000,000 hybrid, firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for communication and enterprise information technology (IT) support services. This contract provides support for information technology services including network hardware support; physical and virtual servers, workstation deployment, laptop and peripheral support; facility access control and intrusion detection IT support; storage and backup system support; Linux, Solaris, and RedHat system administration support; RedHat operating system support; IT infrastructure installation and maintenance; storage and backup administration support; IT asset management; software vulnerability and testing support; information assurance and circuit management support. Work will be performed at Springfield Air National Guard, Springfield, Ohio; Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.; and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2034. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 16 offers were received. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Black River Systems Co. Inc., Utica, New York, has been awarded an $11,999,814 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion engineering change proposal modification (P00020) to previously awarded contract FA8750-21-C-1505, for Cognitive Algorithms for Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Contested and Degraded Environments software and hardware. The contract modification is to expand signal processing libraries to include updated signal of interest for 5G; to integrate developed forward processing capabilities into enterprise-compatible open-architecture systems allowing for asynchronous operations; develop scalable SIGINT architectures for cognitive radio and machine learning; and to research, develop, implement, and test hardware architectures that have agility to be integrated on the current platform but also are applicable to future platform development. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $23,967,226. The location of performance is Utica, New York, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 3, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000; and fiscal 2024 operational system development funds in the amount of $1,428,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Black Construction/Mace International JV, Harmon, Guam (N40084-21-D-0079); ECC Diego Garcia LLC, Burlingame, California (N40084-21-D-0080); JSK Diego Services LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (N40084-21-D-0081); MVL Bromgrove JV LLC, Houston, Texas (N40084-21-D-0082); and PARSONS-COLAS UKP JV, Centreville, Virginia (N40084-21-D-0083), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to their respective previously-awarded contracts for commercial and institutional building construction at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. This award brings the total combined cumulative value of all five contracts to $348,500,000. This modification provides for additional capacity to order construction services until Sept. 2, 2026. Work will be performed at NSF Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and will be completed by September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are awarded. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, was awarded an $82,809,017 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00039-24-D-2000) for the continued procurement, manufacturing, testing and delivery of AN/USC-61(C) Digital Modular Radio (DMR) systems, High Frequency Distribution Amplifier Group components, spares for both systems, and engineering services to support their continued fielding and maintenance plans. The current award value provides for the engineering services and sustainment support efforts for DMR. The production pricing for the DMR system and ancillary hardware is currently in negotiations and will be incorporated at a later date. DMR is a modular, software reprogrammable radio system with embedded cryptography that provides all radio frequency (RF) to-baseband and baseband-to-RF conversion functions required for line-of-sight, beyond LOS and satellite communications systems operating between 2.0 megahertz to 2.0 gigahertz. This contract has a five-year ordering period up to the contract award amount. Contract actions will be issued, and funds obligated as individual delivery orders. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds will be placed on contract with an initial task order issued shortly after award of the base contract. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by January 2029. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) – Only One Responsible Source (Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 6.302-1). Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039). (Awarded Feb. 5, 2024)

Defense Logistics Agency

SOPAKCO Inc.,* Mullins, South Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $25,869,450 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for halal and religious meals, ready to eat. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 3, 2029. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE3S1-24-D-Z101).

DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC, doing business as PET Dairy, Spartanburg, South Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $16,125,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for milk and dairy items. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 6, 2027. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-24-D-V002).

Defense Health Agency

ERProsource360 LLC, Washington, D.C., was awarded a modification estimated at $10,667,342 to exercise Option Period 4 on a time-and-materials, firm-fixed-price General Services Administration contract (47QRAA19D00AK) with an estimated overall value of $43,266,617 inclusive of all options. This task order (W81XWH20F0072) is for materiel fielding and medical liaison support services in support of U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Agency and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Activity. Specifically, these services provide materiel fielding and medical liaison support services across the Force Integration Division, USAMMDA, and the Force Projection Directorate, USAMMA at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The overall period of performance is Feb. 3, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2025. The Option Period 4 period of performance is Feb. 3, 2024, to Feb. 2, 2025. The type of solicitation was a competitive set-aside (total small business set-aside). Fiscal 2023, 3-year, Army other procurement funds; and fiscal 2024, 1-year, Army operations and maintenance funds, will be used for the modification. The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

UPDATE: The following firms were added as awardees on Jan. 31, 2024, to the global multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity total small business set-aside contract with a $2.4 billion ceiling value announced on June 30, 2023, to provide support for non-personal standardized enterprise information technology support services to Defense Health Agency medical treatment facilities and other lines of business: RDBow LLC, Baltimore, Maryland (HT0015-24-D-0008); Syneren Technologies Corp., Vienna, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0009); Synergist JV2 LLC, McLean, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0010); Alpha Communications Services LLC, Fairfax Station, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0011); American Tech Solutions LLC, Reston, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0012); Creek-DDC JV LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio (HT0015-24-D-0013); CVTEK LLC, McLean, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0014); INTEROP-ISHPI JV LLC, doing business as IOIJV, Virginia Beach, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0015); Koniag Technology Solutions Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (HT0015-24-D-0016); RSC2 Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (HT0015-24-D-0017); Seneca Strategic Partners LLC, Salamanca, New York (HT0015-24-D-0018); Systems Plus Inc., Rockville, Maryland (HT0015-24-D-0019); T and T Consulting Services Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0020); Techwerks LLC, Arlington Heights, Illinois (HT0015-24-D-0021); 2Tech JV LLC; Woodbridge, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0022); MicroTechnologies LLC, doing business as MicroTech, Vienna, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0023); Galapagos-IntelliDyne Solutions LLC, doing business as G&I Solutions, Kihei, Hawaii (HT0015-24-D-0024); Echelon Services LLC, Manassas, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0025); Strategic Data Systems Inc, Keller, Texas (HT0015-24-D-0026); AccelGov LLC, Bethesda, Maryland (HT0015-24-D-0027); CompTech Computer Technologies Inc., Dayton, Ohio (HT0015-24-D-0028); Envision Unlimited Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0029); ASG CQS JV LLC, Frederick, Maryland (HT0015-24-D-0030); Trillion ERP Next Generation LLC, Reston, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0031); VTPM Government Solutions LLC, Towson, Maryland (HT0015-24-D-0032); KL3 LLC, Apex, North Carolina (HT0015-24-D-0033); Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma (HT0015-24-D-0034); and Alesig Consulting LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (HT0015-24-D-0035).

Army

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $9,053,227 modification (P00148) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0038 for hardware-in-the-loop systems engineering services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 1, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 2, 2024)

