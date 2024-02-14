Headlines — February 14

News

Marines’ underwater missile-delivery drone faces key test this month

The U.S. Marine Corps will put a new type of missile-delivery drone to the test in an operational scenario this month, following a year of developmental work, according to a senior service official.

Timeline on returning Ospreys to flight remains murky, Air Force says

Air Force Special Operations Command wants to fly its Ospreys again, but doesn’t have the information it needs to do so.

Air Force is hitting 2024 monthly recruiting goals, but threat of CR looms large

The head of the Air Force Recruiting Service remains “cautiously optimistic” about hitting his recruiting goals for fiscal 2024 year, armed with positive data from the first five months.

Air Force cadets finalizing five-year project on eye-assisted wheelchair

U.S. Air Force colonel and cadets near completion of “gaze-assisted” wheelchair after nearly five years of working on the project.

All options on the table to cover $35 billion gap on Sentinel ICBM

The Air Force isn’t sure yet how it will fill the $35 billion gap between what the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile was supposed to cost and the recently revised estimate, but no approach is yet being ruled out, senior service leaders told reporters at the AFA Warfare Symposium.

Air Force ‘having a hard time’ on E-7 Wedgetail price negotiations with Boeing: Kendall

Development of the Air Force’s first two rapid prototype radar planes proved more difficult than expected, according to acquisition chief Andrew Hunter.

Defense

US Air Force readies to award collaborative combat aircraft deals

The Air Force plans to whittle down the number of companies working to build the first batch of collaborative combat aircraft to two or three over the next few months, the service’s secretary said Tuesday.

Air Force ‘having a hard time’ on E-7 Wedgetail price negotiations with Boeing: Kendall

Development of the Air Force’s first two rapid prototype radar planes proved more difficult than expected, according to acquisition chief Andrew Hunter.

Air Force will narrow its pool of robot wingman vendors within ‘next few months’

The service might be able to pick three companies for the next stage of the competition—if industry shares some of the cost burden.

Veterans

Support for Afghan allies sidelined yet again despite push from veterans

(Military.com) Veterans and other advocates pushing for support for Afghans evacuated to the U.S. in 2021 are fuming after that support was left out of a major bill that passed the Senate — again.