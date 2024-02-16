Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $43,352,600 cost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order (N00024-24-F-6220) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-19-D-6200) for design and qualification testing of the AN/submarine electronic warfare equipment. The delivery order includes options that if exercised will bring the value of the delivery order to $111,704,712. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by February 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, test, development, and engineering (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,964,664 (50%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,750,000 (49%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $136,000 (1%) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

MSI Defense Solutions LLC,* Mooresville, North Carolina, was awarded a not-to-exceed $24,186,464, firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract for the procurement of five Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System Counter Unmanned Aerial System modular systems, as well as associated engineering and maintenance support, support equipment, spares, initial training materials, and technical manuals in support of emerging and persistent Unmanned Aerial System threats in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Work will be performed in Mooresville, North Carolina (96%); Yuma, Arizona (1%); and various undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (3%) and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $12,093,233 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0029). (Awarded Feb. 13, 2024)

Pacific Federal Management Inc.,* Tumon, Guam, is awarded a $14,947,319 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract (N40192-20-D-9000) to increase contract capacity for grounds maintenance and tree trimming services at Naval Base Guam, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $78,442,030. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas area of responsibility including, but not limited to, Naval Base Guam (55%); Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (5%); and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (40%), and is expected to be completed by November 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity.

America Electronic Warfare Associates, Inc.,* California, Maryland, is awarded an $8,872,127 modification (P00015) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042119D0076). This modification adds scope and increases the contract ceiling to provide ongoing technical support services for the Aircraft Prototype Systems Division infrastructure, engineering, technical shops and aircraft modification/ installation teams in support of aircraft research, development, experimentation and test and evaluation programs for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (80%); and California, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Hawkins Glass Wholesalers LLC,* Lorton, Virginia (SPE7L3-24-C-0017, $11,985,000); and Underground Pipeline Inc.,* doing business as UPI Manufacturing, Eagle, Wisconsin (SPE7L3-24-C0018, $8,064,378), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price purchase order under solicitation SPE7L3-24-R-0029 for HMMWV windshield installation kits. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. These are one-time buy contracts, with an Oct. 6, 2025, delivery order end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

Army

CORRECTION: The $10,723,680 modification to contract W52P1J-17-G-0091, announced on Feb. 13, 2024, for Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, to provide maintenance, supply and transportation requirements at Fort Campbell had an incorrect modification number. The correct number is (88).

*Small Business