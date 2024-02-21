Headlines — February 21

News



Air Force knows what failed in fatal Osprey crash — but not why

Air Force Special Operations Command said Tuesday it knows what failed on its CV-22B Osprey leading to a November crash in Japan that killed eight service members. But it still does not know why the failure happened.

Yemen’s Houthis can still fight despite US-led airstrikes

Despite a month of U.S.-led airstrikes, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels remain capable of launching significant attacks — just this week, they seriously damaged a ship in a crucial strait and apparently downed an American drone worth tens of millions of dollars.

157th Air Refueling Wing puts on a show in El Salvador

They wanted a show in El Salvador. So the 157th Air Refueling Wing delivered.

Cybersecurity, other USAF needs challenging E-7 price talks

Agreements on cybersecurity and other capabilities unique to the U.S. Air Force version of the E-7 Wedgetail aircraft are holding up negotiations on the program, according to Air Force officials and industry sources.

First USAF warrant officers to include Air National Guardsmen

The Air National Guard will play a vital role in the Air Force’s new warrant officer track, the ANG’s boss said at the AFA Warfare Symposium.

Defense

Tinker Air Force base readies for B-52 upgrades as engines tested

The Air Force expects to finish qualification testing of the new engines planned for the B-52 Stratofortress by the end of 2024.

The revolution that wasn’t: How AI drones have fizzled in Ukraine (so far)

Last fall, both Russia and Ukraine boasted of fielding drones that tracked targets using AI algorithms. Now new expert analysis suggests that neither side got it to work well enough for war — but the US and China might.

Veterans

Student vets seek mental health care more often than military peers

Student veterans are receiving mental health care at a significantly higher rate than the rest of the veteran population, reflecting both the stressors in their lives and their willingness to seek help, according to a study from the Government Accountability Office released last week.

VA paid roughly $1 million in double housing payments to some student vets due to a legal loophole

Some veterans enrolled in a Department of Veterans Affairs technology training program received double housing allowance payments from 2019 to 2023, the result of a loophole that allowed them to collect their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits at the same time.