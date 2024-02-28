Army

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $210,343,447 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee) contract for the purchase, warehousing, repair, issue, shipment, disposal, obsolescence management and configuration management of parts to support the Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2030. Fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $210,343,447, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-24-D-0031).

HSG Park JV 2 LLC, Harvey, North Dakota, was awarded a $13,208,257 firm-fixed-price contract for the Fargo Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fargo, North Dakota, with an estimated completion date of March 12, 2027. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,208,257 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota, is the contracting activity (W912ES-24-C-0008).

Defense Health Agency

ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $166,002,668 General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 hybrid, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-award-fee, non-personal service contract for full software lifecycle services for the LogiCole application and legacy applications of Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support and Theater Enterprise-Wide Logistics System until their full rationalization into LogiCole no later than August 2027. The performance-based outcome objectives will be in the form of working software where functionality can be showcased and used by the end-user. The period of performance is Feb. 1, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2029. This is a 12-month base period to include a 30-day transition-in period with four 12-month option periods. This contract was a competitive acquisition on GSA Alliant 2, and fiscal 2024 Defense Health Agency operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $33,802,893, are being obligated at time of award. The place of performance is Fort Detrick, Maryland. The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (47QTCK18D0031, Task Order HT9425-24-F-0015).

Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $73,919,678 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5410) to exercise options for Standard Missiles Two and Six engineering and technical support. This modification involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Australia. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (95%); Camden, Arkansas (2%); St. Petersburg, Florida (2%); and Huntsville, Alabama (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,400,000 (69%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,229,512 (25%); and FMS funds (Australia) in the amount of $300,000 (6%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Analex Corp., doing business as Arcfield, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $52,636,850 cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort order for Xdomain Technology Through Research, Evolution, Enhancements, Maintenance and Support – Next Generation software and hardware. This contract provides for essential life cycle support functions for, and to evolve, the Information Support Server Environment and the X-domain Agile Rules-Based Information Transfer OrchestratoR Cross Domain Solution National Security Systems and associated core data services suite of solutions and technologies. Work will be performed in Rome, New York; and various locations worldwide, and is expected to be completed by April 25, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,455,278; fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $$3,101,736; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $600,615, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-F-B003).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,881,486 firm-fixed-price contract action, for Salesforce and third-party licenses and support. This contract provides for Salesforce Customer Relationship Management software licenses. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed Feb. 27, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,023,730 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-24-F-0087).

LinQuest Corp., Los Angeles, California, has been awarded a $18,459,367 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00096) to previously awarded contract FA8808-19-C-0006 for additional systems engineering, integration, and test support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract $672,193,257. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 27, 2027. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 26, 2024)

*Small Business