Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $663,134,662 modification (P00094) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001921C0020). This modification adds scope to provide recurring logistics support, including ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, depot activation activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot and maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems sustainment efforts for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (57%); Orlando, Florida (26%); Greeneville, South Carolina (11%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4%); El Segundo, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $226,328,661; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,585,851; FMS customer funds in the amount of $58,849; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $130,674,597, will be obligated at the time of award, $306,914,242 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $170,788,791 firm-fixed-price modification (P00019) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0015). This modification adds scope to procure Ancillary Mission Equipment (AME) in support of meeting Lot 17 Batch 1B-2 Group One requirements, a subset of the overall Lot 17 AME requirements for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and F-35 Cooperative Program Partners. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee $109,254,610 contract (N0002024C2017) to support the integration of the Trident II (D5) Missile and reentry subsystems into the Common Missile Compartment for the U.S./U.K. Columbia/Dreadnought submarine construction programs. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida (57.4%); Sunnyvale, California (15.9%); Denver, Colorado (4.4%); Poway, California (3.2%); Groton, Connecticut (1.5%); Kings Bay, Georgia (1.3%); Cocoa, Florida (1.2%); Titusville, Florida (1.2%); Courtland, Alabama (1.1%); Valley Forge, Pennsylvania (1.1%); and other various locations (less than 1.0% each, 11.7% total). Work is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2029. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,923,245; and foreign funds (non-foreign military sales) in the amount of $28,331,365, will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) with one proposal received and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado, was awarded a $98,999,952 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00077) to previously awarded contract N00030-19-C-0025 to provide program management and systems engineering support for Army All Up Round plus Canister definition and support. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado (48); Courtland, Alabama (39%); Huntsville, Alabama (7%); Sunnyvale, California (3%); and various other locations (less than 1.0% each, 3% total). Work is expected to be completed on Feb. 25, 2025. Fiscal 2023 Research Development Test and Evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $3,480,000 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 27, 2024)

Aerostar Environmental and Construction LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a maximum-value $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental consulting services. Work will be performed in the contiguous United States and is expected to be completed by January 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(5) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 (authorized or required by statute). The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-24-D-0050).

Air Force

Boeing Space, El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $439,619,617 contract modification (P00156) to previously awarded contract FA8808-10-C-0001 for the production and launch of Wideband Global Satellite Communications Space Vehicle 12. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $3,095,978,753. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2029. Fiscal 2023 Space Force procurement funds in the amount of $439,619,617 are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $46,173,222 firm-fixed-price modification (P00064) to contract FA8823-21-C-0001 for space-based infrared system contractor logistics support, product support integration, and contract evolution. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract $1,222,900,308. Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Buckley SFB, Greeley Air National Guard Station, and Boulder, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $46,173,222 are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Peterson SFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $7,682,118 contract modification (P00150) to the previously awarded contract FA8819-19-C-0002 for continued support, sustainment, infrastructure, and delivery for satellite communications and modifications. The contract modification continued the enhancements, maintenance, and support of the range control software, specifically including maintenance and support for minimal viable product deployments. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $577,308,734. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado; and MITRE Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,245,010 are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, California, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Strategic Alliance Solutions LLC*, JV, Fairfax, Virginia, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort contract. The total value of this contract is $359,969,996. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide support that includes: studies, analysis, and evaluations; and management and professional services. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Dahlgren, Virginia; Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts; Kirkland AFB, New Mexico; and Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The performance period is from March 2024 to August 2029. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with six proposals received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,751,045 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-24-C-0002).

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Coleman Aerospace Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., in Orlando, Florida, is being awarded an $11,100,000 modification (P00205) to a previously awarded contract (HQ1047-14-C-0001) to increase direct production labor hours. The value of this contract, including unexercised options, is increased from $1,509,078,305 to $1,520,178,305. Under this modification, the contractor will provide Contract Line Item Number 0213 direct product labor hours for task instructions as set forth in the performance work statement. The work will be performed in Orlando, and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The performance period is from March 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,100,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Army

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (W912GB-24-D-0014); and Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia (W912GB-24-D-0015), will compete for each order of the $29,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for fuel systems sustainment, restoration and modernization services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

J.F. Brennan Co. Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, was awarded a $14,700,250 firm-fixed-price contract for the Webbers Falls Stilling Basin Repairs project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of July 16, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $14,700,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-24-C-0004).

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $7,859,917 modification (P00088) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0059 for repair and maintenance support for the Javelin Weapon System. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales funds; and fiscal 2024 special funds in the amount of $7,859,917, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.